Here’s How Victoria and David Beckham’s Marriage Survived The 'Horrible Cheating Stories'

Few celebrity couples have withstood the test of time quite like David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. They have been a symbol of strength, and glamour for almost two decades. While their journey has not been easy, it is a monument to their love and determination that they have survived storms that would have pulled marriages apart.

Their story began in the late 1990s, when Victoria, formerly Posh Spice of the Spice Girls, and David, a rising football star, first met. They had no idea that this accidental meeting would lead to a love story that would catch the attention of the entire world. Posh and Becks were born after the Spice Girl and the footballer met, per ENews. Their connection took them on an amazing journey from regional popularity to global recognition.

Even the most gorgeous couples, however, are not immune to the pitfalls of fame. The Beckhams were embroiled in an enormous scandal in 2004, which threatened to wreck their marriage. David found himself at the heart of a whirlwind of rumors and accusations that rocked their world, per LA Times.

David candidly remarked on those trying times in the new Netflix docuseries Beckham. He confessed that he didn't know how they got through it, highlighting the agony of watching Victoria in pain during that time. Nonetheless, their will to fight for each other and their family was victorious. The couple's love was powerful enough to withstand the barrage of unfavorable media coverage.

Victoria mirrored her husband's feelings, referring to that time as the "hardest" for them. She admitted that it felt as if the entire world was against them, but more importantly, they were against each other. She revealed, "We were against each other if I'm being completely honest." Despite the turmoil, they stuck to their love for one another, emerging from the darkness with a stronger relationship.

In the present day, the Beckhams are celebrating 24 years of marriage. Their path from that initial encounter in the Manchester United players' lounge to becoming one of the world's most recognizable power couples has been nothing short of remarkable. Victoria shared the amusing tale of their first meeting in 1997 when she noticed David standing apart from his fellow football players with his family. Even before they met, David told a teammate that Victoria was the girl he wanted to marry after seeing a Spice Girls video.

Their relationship took off after Victoria scribbled her phone number on a plane ticket, prompting David to call and drive from Manchester to London late at night to meet her. They had their first child, Brooklyn Beckham, in 1999, and a grandiose wedding at an Irish castle the following year. Their matching costumes and his-and-her gold thrones at the wedding were a monument to their love, even if David jokingly mocked David's fashion choices from that day in 2017 on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

