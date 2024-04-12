Here's How 'The View' Reacted to O.J. Simpson's Demise: "Feeling a Great Sense Of Injustice"

The morning show The View was stunned to learn of O.J. Simpson's passing just before their live broadcast. At 76, Simpson succumbed to prostate cancer, marking the end of a life overshadowed by the infamous Trial of the Century. Accused and famously acquitted of the murders of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, Simpson's legacy is one of controversy and polarizing public opinion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ted Soqui

Whoopi Goldberg informed the studio audience of the startling news at the broadcast's start. "Just before we went on air today, news broke that O.J. Simpson has passed away at age 76," She then said he passed away because of cancer.

Sunny Hostin then said, "Who doesn’t remember the Trial of the Century? It was an 11-month-long trial. And the Bronco, and I think it’s one of those questions: Where were you at when O.J. was in that Bronco?" Hostin continued, "I remember I was at Cafe Fiorello on a date with a guy named Paul. I remember it! And I also remember feeling a great sense of injustice happened. It’s one of the reasons why I became a prosecutor."

The View's discussion expanded to include Simpson's tumultuous life post-acquittal. References to documentaries, dramatizations, and Simpson's own admissions kept the conversation dynamic. Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin delved into the civil trial's outcome and its parallels to contemporary legal battles.

As the panelists reflected on Simpson's impact on popular culture, Griffin, the youngest member, shared her childhood memories of the trial's media frenzy. Despite the passage of time, the memory remains vivid, alongside other significant events of the era.

She told her co-hosts she "couldn't believe" the murder accusations started in 1994 when the topic of Simpson came up. "I was five years old and I remember watching it. My parents had it on wall to wall. It consumed so much of our public consciousness. That and Princess Diana’s death are just ingrained in me. To me, when someone like this passes, my only thought is I hope it gives some peace to the family of the victims," as per Decider.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson's family said in a statement that he passed away on Thursday evening, April 11, after a long battle with cancer. The news broke on April 10 that the former NFL football player had died of cancer, as confirmed by his family.

The American football player and actor, Simpson, had a fantastic career in the NFL before his life took a drastic turn in 1995 when he was found not guilty of the vicious killings of his ex-wife and her friend. Fortunately, he was spared jail time after it was determined that he was not responsible for the 1994 Los Angeles stabbing killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Goldman, as per LA Times.