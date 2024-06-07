Here's How Stormy Daniels Reacted to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict in the Hush Money Trial

Accuser Stormy Daniels was "emotional" after Donald Trump was convicted of all 34 felony counts in the Hush Money trial. The adult star gave her first-ever interview in an Australian sit-down since the former president was found guilty in the historic verdict. Daniels, aka Stephanie Gregory Clifford, appeared for an explosive interview with Fox 101.9's Fifi, Fev & Nick.

The porn star revealed she was overwhelmed when the jurors declared Trump guilty on all counts when she merely expected him to be convicted of a single charge, per Daily Mail. The 45-year-old was breaking down while talking to the hosts and her voice cracked as she got emotional, "My 13-year-old daughter was with me. I was just crying in her lap."

Speaking of the infamous night she spent with the ex-commander-in-chief in the hotel room in 2006, Daniels recalled, "You say that I reminded you of your daughter that night. Is this how you want her to be treated? Do you not want to be an example to your children? Speak the truth. Do the right thing." She urged Trump to spare her and her family any more humiliation, "Leave my family alone."

Shortly after Trump was declared a convicted felon in the Manhattan courtroom, Daniels' phone began beeping incessantly. "I had talent on a horse. My phone started ringing over and over, and I got like 17 text messages in a row that just said, 'Verdict.' I shut down my entire production just like you did your show. We all came running into the living room of the house we were shooting at and put it on."

Daniels added, "I did it for my family. I did it for my daughter. I did it for everybody, not just women. And I have been called every name in the book, but you know, one name that no one could call me, but I can call him: convicted."

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was found guilty of falsifying business records to hide the hush payment he made to Daniels with the help of his then-fixer and attorney Michael Cohen and ex-National Enquirer published David Pecker. The 12 jurors appointed heard testimonies and deliberated on the evidence before declaring their verdict.

But, Trump has continually denied the trial, calling it a "scam." He came out of the courtroom after the verdict and told the reporters, "This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It's a rigged trial, a disgrace," per ABC News. He even discussed the change of venue appeal which was rejected, They wouldn't give us a venue change," adding, "We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area."

Now that Trump is a convicted felon, Daniels wants him behind bars, "I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service — working for the less fortunate or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter."