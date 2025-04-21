Here’s How Pope Francis Took on Trump and Embraced LGBTQ Rights—And How Conservative Catholics Reacted

Pope Francis did not shy away from openly criticizing Donald Trump and his administration. The Pope was known for advocating for the LGBTQ community, refugees, and undocumented migrants. He even labelled the U.S. President as “disgraceful” for deporting illegal immigrants from America.

Pope Francis passed away at 88 years old. He passed away in Vatican City at 07:35 local time. The Pope had recently been discharged from the hospital, where he was fighting a serious infection. He spent 5 weeks in the hospital before getting discharged.

The Pope was known for showing support to the LGBTQ community several times throughout his life. He encouraged outreach initiatives that would aim towards LGBTQ catholics. The Pope even welcomed transgender sex workers to the Vatican.

He stirred up discussion in the conservative catholics after he approved a document asking priests to bless same-sex couples. The church was on the receiving end of intense backlash after the document became public knowledge.

Pope Francis was always very vocal about his views when it came to refugees and illegal migrants. He also openly criticised Donald Trump several times. A few months ago, the Pope predicted that the U.S. President’s decision to deport undocumented aliens from the country “will end badly.”

It’ll always be hilarious just how much the Pope dislikes Trump. Pope Francis criticized Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, “A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not of building bridges, is not Christian.” He said Trump wasn’t a Christian… pic.twitter.com/1wcxyB48UC — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 25, 2024

The Pope broached the topic for a second time, a day before Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Francis noted how “disgraceful” it would be for the American government to deport the illegal aliens while appearing on Italian television.

Pope Francis wasn’t the biggest fan of the right-wing government “as a whole,” according to a New York Post report. Last July, he noted how Democracy wasn’t in “good health” in the world. The Pope spoke about how ideas are “seductive” while decrying “ideological temptations and populists.”

He added, “Some people compare them to the Pied Piper of Hamelin: they seduce but lead you to deny yourself.” The Pope’s views often caused conservatives to be displeased in a church of 1.4 billion members.

Frank Pavone says he was stripped of his priesthood by the Pope because he loves Trump and doesn’t like Democrats. pic.twitter.com/JuKPXZFlWE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 20, 2022

Frank Pavone, who is a parish priest in Staten Island, openly criticised the late Pope in an interview. Pavone said that the world would remember Francis as an “ailed pope, a pope of confusion.” He went on to talk about how the Pope failed his duty to be the “center of unity” while criticizing his views on the LGBTQ community.

Raymond Arroyo, EWTN’s host, on the other hand, said that the Pope’s legacy “inevitably” would be a “mixed bag.” Arroyo explained how many criticised the late Pope for his views, but many Catholics supported him as well.