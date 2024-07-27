Here's How Kris Humphries Knew Kim Kardashian Had Cheated on Him With Kanye West

On August 20, 2011, Kim Kardashian wed NBA player, Kris Humphries, in a spectacular ceremony, but their marriage was doomed from the beginning. By November, Humphries had filed for divorce, claiming the KUWTK star had committed 'fraud'. According to Us Weekly, he claimed Kardashian's decision to get married was motivated solely by TV ratings. He also disclosed that, during their relationship, he was aware that the reality star had cheated on him with Kanye West. TMZ reported that Humprhies admitted to his former girlfriend, Myla Sinanaj, that Kardashian had an affair with West because the latter had been strangely missing from their grand nuptials.

In the reality series, mom Kris Jenner referred to West as "a close family friend" and someone her daughter had known for a long time, which raised Humphries' suspicion. He allegedly told Myla, "If he was such a close family friend, why wasn't he invited to the wedding?" According to The Hollywood Reporter, around the time of Kardashian's divorce, West dropped a diss track that upset Humphries. In his hit song Theraflu, West confessed to having an affair. "And I admit I fell in love with Kim. Around the same time she fell in love with him. Well, that’s cool baby girl, do your thing," the lyrics read.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz

According to People, the SKIMS founder also admitted to hiding her engagement ring from Humphries once when she was with West. “So I am presenting the award. And the award was, Kanye was nominated. So I see him backstage. We ended up both at the Soho House and he sat at my table and I had my big ring on cause I was married,” she explained while appearing on Big Boy’s Neighborhood show on L.A.’s Real 92.3 radio station, in 2018. “So I am talking with my ring and I talk with my hands a lot...so I am talking, and I just see him looking at my ring and his face would just get heartbroken. So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this with one hand.”

“I caught onto that, yeah.” She revealed that it was at that moment she knew her marriage with Humphries was over. “We look back now, and I guess he and his best friend had a convo and he was like, ‘Dude. We’re at a restaurant together. She just got married like two weeks ago.'” Kardashian also made it apparent that, despite West's obvious interest in her, their relationship didn't develop until after her separation. “Nothing went down. Nothing happened,” she said. “But then I went to New York and started filming [Kourtney and Kim Take New York] and I was like, ‘You’re right. I’m miserable.’ I made the wrong decision.” She added, “You know, I f—ed up....”