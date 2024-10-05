Here’s How King Charles Flaunted His Dance Moves in Surprise Samoan Lesson

King Charles recently let loose on the dance floor during an unexpected yet heartwarming moment at a reception ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa. Accompanied by Queen Camilla and other royal family members, the 75-year-old monarch participated in an impromptu Samoan dance lesson, leaving guests impressed by his surprisingly smooth moves. The reception, held at St. James’s Palace, was meant to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora, but the event took an entertaining turn when former Samoan rugby player Freddie Tuilagi approached the King. With a hearty smile, Tuilagi extended his hand and invited Charles to join him in a traditional Samoan dance.

The King has been given a Samoan dancing lesson ahead of his trip to the Pacific nation – and was dubbed a man with “moves” pic.twitter.com/3J5y669G1Q — PA Media (@PA) October 2, 2024

As per The New York Post, he said, “I told [the] King I’m going to dance for you — when you go to Samoa, this is how they will dance…Good. He’s got the moves.” King Charles didn’t hesitate to accept the invitation and gave it his all, swaying to the rhythm as the crowd watched in delight. The King’s willingness to be spontaneous at the moment and his lighthearted approach left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a Commonwealth reception at St James's Palace, celebrating ahead of their trip to Samoa. They joined a traditional Samoan song and dance, led by Samoa's honorary U.K. consul, Freddie Tuilagi. pic.twitter.com/oWzmseO8V1 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 3, 2024

The dance session marked a fun moment in the lead-up to the CHOGM, which is set to take place in Samoa later this month. It will be Charles’ first time attending the meeting as Head of the Commonwealth, a role he inherited following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022. The King’s dance skills weren’t the only highlight of the evening. Singer Grace Jones was also present and expressed her long-standing connection with the royal family. Having performed for the Queen at her Jubilee, Jones shared, “I have met them a few times, ever since James Bond. I also did the hula hoop for the Queen at the Jubilee. So we have a history. Being Jamaican, I believe that the Commonwealth has positives. It’s a very good thing that brings people together in a positive way.”

This occasion also marked the first public event for King Charles following his recent cancer diagnosis earlier in the year. Back then a spokesperson for the Palace shared, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stuart C. Wilson

As per People magazine, as he prepares for his upcoming tour of Commonwealth nations, including a visit to Australia and Samoa, King Charles seems to be embracing his role with joy and enthusiasm. A statement from the palace read, “Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th — Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, a State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa, and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024. The King’s visit to Australia will be His Majesty’s first to a Realm as Monarch…”