'Planning' for King Charles’ Funeral Reportedly in Full-Swing, Here's Where It Leaves Prince William

In September 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II passed away, King Charles III succeeded to the throne. Just a year later, sadly, news broke that Charles was diagnosed with cancer. This prompted secret plans to be drawn regarding his funeral and succession, coded named Operation Menai Bridge; a source has since verified to Radar Online that the minute-by-minute execution plan is now in full swing.

The insider spilled, "The business of planning his funeral has already begun. Unpleasant as it seems." A trusted source informed that despite Charles' continued illness, the palace is making it seem like he's improving. The informant stated, "The palace is giving the impression that Charles is on the mend, but he's still very sick. Still, he's the king, and palace officials are practical enough to know death is a possibility."

According to the source, Charles has resumed his royal responsibilities, but things have been challenging. They explained, "He is making public appearances, but they are for shorter periods. He is often whisked in by helicopter and then whisked out. After an engagement, he needs a good rest." Regarding the future, Charles is considering more than just a state funeral. As a supporter of shrinking the monarchy and modernizing it, Charles is looking forward to a day when fewer and fewer members of the royal family are allowed to attend Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The insider elaborated, "With Prince Andrew's sex scandal and Harry and Meghan's exit, there are fewer working royals and no plans to replace them." The heir apparent to the throne, Prince William, reportedly supports the reforms. The insider told the outlet, "William has taken on a bigger role, and Charles has drawn him in on much of the decision-making."

Meanwhile, the British monarch was recently questioned about his well-being as he proceeded to meet the survivors of the Southport knife attack, which tragically claimed the lives of three young children. As per the Express, the monarch stated, "I’m not too bad." The 75-year-old has been receiving therapy since his diagnosis in February.

During a May visit to the Army Flying Museum, Charles verified to Aaron Mapplebeck, a British Army veteran, that he had lost his taste due to chemotherapy. As per the Daily Mail, he refrained from disclosing how long the effects would last. The museum outing happened not long after Charles resumed his public responsibilities in April. At the time, the palace announced that His Majesty was "very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise." Charles waited more than 70 years to wear the crown. As his mum, Queen Elizabeth was the longest-ruling monarch, Charles, at 73, became the oldest in British history to accede to the throne.