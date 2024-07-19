Here’s How Kim Kardashian Reacted to Ivanka Trump’s Daughter's ‘Taylor Swift’ Birthday Cake

Despite Arabella Kushner having a Taylor Swift-themed 13th birthday, Kim Kardashian sent her best wishes to Ivanka Trump's daughter. The former First Daughter shared a photo of Arabella beaming in front of her white heart-shaped cake. The frosting bore the lyrics "Boys only want love if it's torture," from Swift's song Blank Space.

Identical to the one Swift stabs in the 2014 music video, Ivanka referred to the heart-shaped delicacy as the "best cake for [her] favorite Swiftie." Sharing pictures of the memorable occasion on social media, Ivanka penned, "Happy 13th Birthday to my incredible daughter, Arabella! Watching you grow into a teenager feels like a dream. Your beautiful singing and piano playing, our unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment you show in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice and our special girls-only date nights are moments I will forever cherish." Despite her long-running dispute with Swift, Kardashian liked the post and wished Arabella happy birthday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Kardashian's feud with the pop star began in 2016, with her sharing an edited clip of a private phone conversation between Swift and her then-husband, Kanye West, on her reality show. In an interview with Time, in 2023, Swift discussed the same. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she ranted. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before."

Swift concluded that since "trash takes itself out every single time" there was "no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat [her] enemies." Fast forward to the present, in April, Swift released her Thank You aIMee diss track that addressed the same. In the aftermath, a source told ET, "Kim has moved on from the Taylor feud and doesn't care about her song 'Thank you aIMee.' She has put it in the past, especially since their drama happened so long ago. Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn't have a strong desire to settle their differences right now."

Meanwhile, Kardashian's relationship with Ivanka has been going strong for a long time. The duo became friends after meeting at the 2014 Met Gala. An insider spilled to Us Weekly, "Kim and Ivanka have been friends for years and have hung out on several occasions. They initially bonded nearly a decade ago at the Met Gala over motherhood and being new moms. But they continued to connect numerous times over the years." Ivanka celebrated Kardashian's 43rd birthday early on October 20, 2023. Sharing photos of the celebration, Kardashian posted, "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends." Ivanka, in response, commented, "Loved celebrating you! HBD Kim."