Maintaining privacy can be quite challenging when you're in the spotlight and constantly under the scrutiny of millions of people around the clock. Numerous celebrities have mastered the art of preserving their personal lives to the extent that little is known about them beyond their professional careers.

Kim Kardashian stands in contrast to these elusive celebrities, as an abundance of information about her and her family is readily available, making it notably challenging for them to secure privacy. During the birth of her daughter North West, Kim made a concerted effort to shield the newborn from the public eye until she was prepared, resorting to innovative measures to ensure that no photographs of the baby would circulate in the media. Creative solutions became necessary to safeguard the family's privacy effectively.

Before Kim welcomed North into the world, it appeared that she had no boundaries when it came to sharing her life with the media. Numerous individuals have proposed that she actively cultivates her own celebrity status and consistently ensures her name remains in the public eye to advance her career. From the continuous and occasionally sensational storylines featured on shows like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Kardashians, and their numerous spin-off series, to the deliberate posting of attention-grabbing photos on social media, it seems as though Kim is willing to go to great lengths to maintain her prominent public presence.

However, everything changed once Kim became a mother for the first time. Following the birth of her daughter, North West, in 2013, Kim was determined to shield her child from the prying eyes of the media.

Kim took these precautions because she had concerns that certain friends might potentially sell photographs to the media before she and her then-boyfriend, Kanye West, felt comfortable revealing their daughter to the world. She believed that the timing of such an important decision should be in the hands of the parents rather than being entirely out of their control.

Subsequent events seemed to validate Kim's suspicions regarding her so-called 'friends,' as two of the photos she sent were ultimately leaked to the press. These two distinct images, which could easily be mistaken for North, were sold to TMZ by individuals who purported to be genuine friends of the reality star. However, they turned out to be false friends, a situation that no one should have to endure in their life.

During the reunion episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on June 20, 2021, Kim disclosed the process through which she uncovered the individuals responsible for leaking the photos.

"There was a story going on about you guys telling fake stories to people in your circles to see what was getting leaked, so that you could 'kill the rat,'" reunion host Andy Cohen said, per Cosmopolitan. Khloe verified that the Kardashian-Jenner family employs this method, with Kim providing a specific example to illustrate it: "I sent people different photos of North and one of them got out to TMZ," she explained.

"So, then you knew who had leaked it?" Andy inquired. However, Kim acknowledged that she was still unable to definitively pinpoint who had actually leaked the photo. "I knew by the few people, but I still, out of that few — I wasn't smart enough," she said.

