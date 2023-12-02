Here's How Kendall Jenner Deals with Momager Kris Jenner Amid Their 'Heated' Conversations

Kendall Jenner is well-known for her presence on the hit reality television series The Kardashians, which has acted as a catalyst for her career. Apart from appearing on the aforementioned show, Jenner is an incredibly successful model and has secured endorsements with some of the biggest brands across the globe. From Calvin Klein to Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, Fendi, Prada, and more, Jenner is truly a phenomenal success. She further cemented her career through her entrepreneurship: her alcohol brand, ‘818’. While she is indeed a well-established woman, she often credits it to her mommy dearest, ‘Kris Jenner.’ Although both of them are known to have a very close-knit bond between themselves, there are times when there’s friction. Jenner actually has a pretty great way of navigating through intense conversations with her mother.

According to a recent Forbes interview, Jenner offered fans a rare glimpse into her relationship with her mom. And she didn’t just gush about the good stuff but got quite real while talking about how they proceed when there is an argument afoot or a moment of disagreement. Jenner noted: “My mom is my mom, but she’s also my manager.” Furthermore, the supermodel explained that despite the bond between them, when it comes to career and business, they’re both pretty serious.

But sometimes, Jenner is caught off guard by her mom’s response during a serious conversation. Jenner said, “We have moments like when we’re talking on the phone and we’re talking about business... And maybe having a heated conversation about something. And then, all of a sudden, she’s like, ‘Okay, I love you.”

As Jenner insinuates, there are definitely “confusing moments” in their relationship as mother and daughter. But they both understand the importance and timing of separating the two from each other. Moreover, Jenner mentioned that, like most mother-daughter bonds, they too “have their moments,” but she revealed how they’ve learned to deal with them over time. Jenner revealed, “At the end of the day, I think we’re really good at compartmentalizing.” Not only does it help address issues one at a time, but it also strengthens their bond and allows them to express their feelings more honestly and with a lot more clarity.

Nonetheless, despite the possible misunderstandings and banters that may occur occasionally, this momager never ceases to express her pride and joy for her kids. Concerning Jenner, she recently took to Instagram to share a cover picture of Jenner on the Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Magazine.’

In the caption of the Instagram Post, she tagged her daughter and wrote, “I’ve watched you pour your heart and soul into everything you do and I know how hard you’ve worked to carve this incredible path for yourself…” The mother of six continued to gush with pride as she emphasized her daughter’s journey thus far. She concluded her caption with a sweet sentiment: “Congratulations Kenny. I love you beyond measure.”

