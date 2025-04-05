Here’s How Kate Middleton is Maintaining Her Perfect Figure After Battling Cancer!

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and wife of Prince William has suffered issues with weight loss and alopecia as she went through chemotherapy. After her abdominal surgery at The London Clinic, Kate Middleton’s weight loss journey began and despite her Royal life keeping most of her personal dietary details private, through sources close to her has revealed significant details about how she maintains her figure and fitness.

To lose the weight she gained after giving birth, Kate Middleton followed a lifestyle that combined a healthy diet with regular exercise. It has been reported that she likes to follow the Dukan Diet, which is a low-carbohydrate and high-protein plan and emphasizes on healthy fats, vegetables, and lean meats.

Her diet also consists of a lot of vegetables and fruits so that she does not lack her daily nutrients, as per Cosmopolitan. This means that for breakfast she might prefer oatmeal or go for a smoothie made with matcha green tea powder, spirulina, various fruits, kale etc.

For lunch, lentils or salad with grilled chicken might be her favorite given the kind of diet plan she follows. As for dinner, Kate Middleton’s menu consists of lean proteins like chicken or fish, accompanied with lots of vegetables.

While the Princess of Wales does enjoy occasional indulgencies, she ensures not to consume fast food and rather relies on natural and fresh ingredient based dishes. She enjoys popcorn if they are not heavily coated with sugar or other not-so-healthy ingredients. She also does not consume refined carbs, and foods that are heavy and greasy in nature.

Raw dishes like gazpacho, watermelon salads, goji berries, ceviche, and tabbouleh are preferred by Kate Middleton as they provide skin care benefits. Because of adding these to her diet, her health remains well, both from the inside and outside.

Besides following a healthy diet, Kate Middleton also exercises daily to maintain her fitness and health. Some of the exercises that she does daily are front plank, side plank, prone sky dive plank, cardio etc. She also does strength training to build her muscles and improve her overall strength. Kate also does core work with a Swiss gym ball as she aims to increase her core strength and stability.

While Kate has always been conscious about her health, following her cancer she got even more serious so that she could recover well. In January 2025, she had announced that she was in remission, and on an Instagram post, mentioned, “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

As Kate juggles her duties of being a Royal, she also ensures to make time for her daily exercises and strictly follows her diet so that her health is never compromised.