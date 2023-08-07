Here's How Johnny Depp Spent $3 Million to Honor His Best Friend's Last Wishes

Johnny Depp is renowned for his warm and kind heart throughout Hollywood. His gestures of displaying his love and support for another person are duly noted by his peers in the acting industry. However, his friendship with later writer Hunter S. Thompson will go down in history as the most beloved and cherished of them all. Depp reportedly once spent a total of $3 Million to honor his friend Thompson's last wishes; A true act of genuine friendship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Spicer

As per a 2017 article by The Guardian, Depp reportedly paid $3 Million to carry out Thompson's last rites. The late writer's wish as per Depp was that he wanted his ashes to be shot out of a specially made cannon. In light of the ordeal, Thompson's widow Anita seemed in agreement with the wish. "He loved explosions" she revealed.

And so with permission from Anita, Depp proceeded with the funeral of Thompson's desires. The cannon majestically sat atop a 47-meter-tall tower located at the late writer's farm in Colorado. As per reports, the land was kept rather private and wasn't open to the public until after his funeral. Several famous personalities such as John Kerry, Anger Management actor Jack Nicholson, John Cusack, Bill Murry, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Josh Hartnett, and Ralph Steadman were among those who attended the funeral.

johnny depp talking about spending time with hunter s. thompson 🕷 pic.twitter.com/E1kiV6IDsg — johnny depp daily (@johnnydppdaily) September 16, 2022

While several of Thompson had a very large group of friends, the friendship he and Depp shared was extraordinary. The two first met way back in 1998 when one of Thompson's masterpieces, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas was picked to be churned into a film. This very successful and iconic film starred none other than Depp himself. Since then the two were quite tight with each other. And their friendship found great meaning through the years. They often understood each other's bizarre perks quite well. They'd often visit each other amid their busy schedules and had a plethora of fond memories over the years. They were just like two peas in a pod until their unfortunate demise.

Very Interesting. Johnny Depp spent $3m blasting Hunter S Thompson's ashes from cannon, ex-managers claim https://t.co/hzq8sJKWmp — Chris Garcia (@Wren0206) June 3, 2022

News of how much was spent on the funeral came officially through Depp's former managers at the time. This was done so as to expose the actor's spend-thrift nature and explain the gravity of his financial state. However, the actor truly seemed untethered to the situation and instead only wanted to do right by his beloved friend. "All I'm doing is trying to make sure his last wish comes true," said Depp. He concludes by recalling the only thing that mattered to him at the time. "I just want to send my pal out the way he wants to go out" concluded the actor.

