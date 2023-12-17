Here's How Jennifer Aniston Felt While Filming an Intimate Scene With Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most versatile and esteemed actresses in the entertainment industry. Her passionate work ethic and ability to take on any role make her a cherished and sought-after actress. Although she’s famously known for her character ‘Rachel Green’ on Friends, Aniston is renowned for one more series that had fans gushing!

It was none other than The Morning Show, which remains a great watch primarily due to her performance alongside actor Jon Hamm. With season 4 around the corner, Reese Witherspoon and Aniston got together to answer a few questions about it while looking back at season 3 of the show. Amid their conversation, Aniston addressed some juicy details concerning the sensual scene involving her and Hamm.

In a cover interview with Variety Magazine, Aniston got up close and personal about filming the sensual scene alongside Hamm. The Just Go With It actress was asked about the “explicit” love scene between her character ‘Alex’ and Hamm’s ‘Paul’. Aniston addressed how intimacy on set felt “protected” as their director Mimi Leder was with them while the scene was being shot. Aniston strongly claimed that there was never a moment of “discomfort” while adding Hamm’s gentleman-like demeanor facilitated smooth sailing.

She continued: “I mean every move, every cut, ‘You okay?’ It was also very choreographed.” Aniston gushed about Leder: “That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music, and lighting. So you don’t prepare.” Aniston recalled how she and Hamm were asked if they required an ‘Intimacy Coordinator’ - someone assigned to monitor intimate scenes; a common practice in the entertainment industry.

Aniston asserts that since she was from the “olden days” she was left rather perplexed at the question. But, when she learned what the position implied, she recalled her response: “Please, this is awkward enough!” Furthermore, she noted: “We’re [Hamm and her] seasoned - we can figure this one out. And, we had Mimi there.” Aniston also talked about the “sweet romance” her character shared with Hamm before learning of the truth [in the show].

Aniston’s response was lined with curiosity and the benefit of the doubt for Hamm’s character. She said: “But was he [a snake]? Or was that just his nature?” She continued: “I don’t think he felt that it was intentional. He just is who he is. But that was fun!” Aniston briefly took a trip down memory lane as she recalled knowing the “Hammanator” for approximately 12 years since meeting through his agent, Paul Rudd.

Nonetheless, fans of the aforementioned show are eagerly looking forward to the new season filled with insane plot twists, maybe new romances [or old ones], and overall, a dramatic and great experience. An official release date for the fourth installment of the show is anticipated soon as per People.

