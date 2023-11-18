Here's How Irina Shayk is Trying to Salvage Her Relationship With Tom Brady

NFL legend Tom Brady finds himself entangled in relationship drama once again, following his divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The quarterback is reportedly seeing the Russian model, Irina Shayk. However, several reports have suggested a rift in their relationship as Shayk is attempting to make things better per Radar Online.

Rumors of trouble in paradise surfaced as reports suggest that Shayk was recently spotted outside Brady's apartment in New York City on November 7. Recent sightings per media have speculated the split as they spotted Shayk outside Brady's apartment. Fans and followers questioned if this marks the end of their relationship of short duration. Notably, the rumored turmoil crafts a vivid narrative that portrays Shayk as attempting a 'Hail Mary' to salvage their romance.

The expression, frequently employed in football to signify a desperate, last-minute effort to reverse the course of the game, accurately reflects the dramatic nature of Shayk's reported endeavors. Tom Brady's previous marriage to Gisele Bündchen lasted over 13 years and produced two children. The widely publicized separation of Brady and Bündchen drew considerable attention, with speculations circulating that Brady's reluctance to retire from the NFL played a significant role in their split.

As the public awaits further developments, one can't help but wonder if this latest relationship saga will end in a touchdown or a fumble for the NFL superstar. After less than four months of dating, the celebrated NFL star, 46, and the gorgeous supermodel, 37, have called it quits, TMZ first reported on October 21. "Irina was very attracted to Tom. She liked dating him. It excited her, and they had fun traveling to see each other. In the end, it kind of just fizzled," a source told PEOPLE. "They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time," the source continues. "Irina has nothing but great things to say about Tom." A second source continued that “there's no drama” between the two ex-lovebirds and that “it just fizzled out” between them.

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Back On? Supermodel Spotted Walking Into His Condo last night pic.twitter.com/4VZPijf6lg — TheLowdown (@YourLowdown) November 9, 2023

Brady and Shayk, who had first met during billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, in June, hit it off well in the beginning. After they initially met, Brady urged Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles" to spend time together. In July, the couple first ignited speculations of a romance after being seen getting close in a car after spending the night together. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that there was "a spark" between the former NFL star and model. Later that month, PEOPLE confirmed that Brady and Shayk "holed up" together for 48 hours at the Twenty-Two Hotel in London before leaving separately in the early hours of the morning.

