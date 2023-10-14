Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s rumored romance has been heating up over the last few weeks. Ever since Cooper’s relationship with ex-girlfriend [and supermodel] Irina Shayk ended, fans of his have been rather curious about who his next lady love could be. However, as per sources, it didn’t take too long for him and Hadid to get together. Although they’ve met socially, the two never actually took a possible romantic interest in each other—until one unexpected 'common connection' introduced them.

The two were reportedly introduced to each other via Cooper’s ex and baby momma, Shayk. An insider spoke to The Messenger about how they ended up with each other. “Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry.”

In addition, as mentioned previously, Cooper and Hadid have been in close proximity to each other socially. However, until Shayk actually gave them a slight push, neither made a move. “Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings,” the source said.

Although these are mere speculations about Cooper and Hadid’s friendship gone romantic, an insider made another claim about what the pair have been doing over the last few weeks: "Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out." Apart from being household names in their respective professions, the two are also proud parents. Cooper shares an adorable 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with his ex, Shayk. Hadid is the mother to her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with Pillowtalk singer Zayn Malik.

Another source shed light on their relationship, “He pursued her, and she was definitely interested and excited,” In addition to this, they mentioned that this 'relationship' of theirs was fairly new territory to them, and they’re taking things slow. “They have been seeing each other but it’s extremely new.” revealed the source.

According to a source close to Hadid, 'she’s not looking for anything 'serious' at the moment. This could potentially be due to her busy schedule as both a model and a single mother. As of now, neither Hadid nor Cooper nor their respective representatives have confirmed or denied the nature of their relationship with each other.

As per Grazia, Cooper’s involvement with Hadid comes after rumors of a reunion between him and Shayk which surfaced over the last few weeks. The two were spotted cozying up to each other at an Italian vacation back in August with their daughter Lea. But again, neither of them commented about the same and are seemingly not getting back together for the moment.

