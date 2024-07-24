Here's How Harris Is Planning to Attract Young Voters in 2024 Campaign With Viral Charli XCX Trend

In a strategic move to connect with young voters, Vice President Kamala Harris has embraced the viral ‘Brat’ trend on social media. The fad, popularized by British singer Charli XCX, has become a cultural phenomenon among Gen Z and millennials, thanks to its rebellious and unfiltered spirit. Harris has taken center stage with President Joe Biden stepping down from the 2024 presidential race. Biden, who faced pressure due to concerns about his age and mental acuity, endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee.

As per Newsweek, Charli XCX, known for her bold and unconventional style, declared on X (formerly Twitter), "Kamala IS brat." The endorsement went viral, resonating with millions of young social media users. The ‘Brat’ trend, named after Charli’s album, celebrates a carefree, unapologetic attitude. The singer described, "You are just that girl who is a little messy and maybe says dumb things sometimes, who feels herself but then also maybe has a breakdown, but parties through it. It is honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile. That's Brat. Think Courtney Love in the '90s, Amy Winehouse in the early aughts, and Ke$ha in the 2010s."

Harris’s campaign has embraced this trend wholeheartedly. The @KamalaHQ account on X now features a neon green background and low-res Arial font, mirroring the aesthetic of Charl’s album. This visual metamorphosis indicates a shift in the campaign’s strategy. Harris’ swift consolidation of support among delegates and prominent Democratic constituencies, demonstrates her growing influence. With over 2,668 delegates backing her, she has surpassed the threshold needed to secure the nomination.

Tinseltown celebs also rallied in support. American actress Jamie Lee Curtis, remarked, "I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris. SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide."

As per EW, the ‘Brat’ trend has become a rallying point for young voters, who see Harris’ campaign as embodying the spirit of ‘Brat Summer.’ Social media is buzzing with posts celebrating her candidacy. For instance, a user uploaded clips of Harris set to Charli XCX's music and penned, "Harris running for president in 2024 is so brat summer and you can't tell me otherwise."



Earlier this week, on July 21, an advocacy group, Win With Black Women, also raised a whopping $1.5 million within just three hours. The group organized a Zoom call that drew more than 44,000 Black women, to strategize on the best ways to support Harris, as per the Washington Examiner. As Harris solidifies her position as the presumptive nominee, speculation about her potential running mate is rife. Names like Arizona Senator, Mark Kelly, and Pennsylvania Governor, Josh Shapiro, are being considered, highlighting Harris' intent to build a strong and diverse ticket.