Here's How Donald Trump Responded When Asked Why Women Should Support Him on Abortion

Kamala Harris aimed at one of Donald Trump's weak points- abortion rights in the United States. The vice president accused him of taking away women's rights regarding her body while the Republican nominee defended him during the presidential debate on ABC News in Philadelphia on September 10, 2024. So, when he was asked why women should back him, here's how he responded.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Debate moderator Linsey Davis asked Trump, "You have often touted that you were able to kill Roe v. Wade. Last year you said that you were the most pro-life president in American history. Then last month you said that your administration would be great for women and their reproductive rights." She also pointed out his six-week abortion ban in his home state Florida and then his contradictory statement of six weeks being too less and then going back to the initial statement, per CNN.

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would not sign an abortion ban because the issue has been left to the individual states following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion.



But when asked during his debate… pic.twitter.com/uw0OlIzXDL — PBS News (@NewsHour) September 11, 2024

Davis then confronted him, "You have changed your position many times, therefore, why should they [women] trust you?" Trump explained, "The reason I'm doing that vote – because the plan is – you know the vote is – they have abortion in the ninth month." He then cited examples of the former Governor of West Virginia, whom Trump alleged saying, "the baby will be born and we will decide what to do with the baby. In other words, we will execute the baby." He further called Democrats "radical."

Donald Trump, the man responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade, does not believe women should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies.



Nevadans know just how wrong he and far-right extremists are. — Susie Lee (@SusieLeeNV) September 11, 2024

Trump then came after VP Harris' presidential pick Tim Walz who, as per the ex-president, said "abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine. He also said that execution after birth- its execution [and] it's no longer abortion as the baby is born is ok. And that's not ok with me, hence the vote." He also blamed the issue of Roe v. Wade that has "torn the country" for 52 years, arguing that it no longer is the decision of the federal government but the people (conservative or liberal) are voting for it to be brought back in these states.

However, moderator Davis corrected Trump, "There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born," before she turned towards Harris for her reaction.

Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade—and they did exactly as he intended.



And now, in over 20 states, there are Trump abortion bans. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Harris, for whom abortion rights have been the biggest strength during the 2024 presidential elections, spoke passionately about women's rights. She also pledged that if Congress would pass a bill to reinstate the protections in Roe v. Wade, she, if elected president, "would proudly sign it into a law." In addition, she said, "Donald Trump certainly should not be telling a woman what to do with her body."

Reproductive rights have taken center stage in the upcoming elections in November and both candidates are playing their cards to win the votes of women seeking to claim their rights to decide what to do with their bodies. Many polls have shown that the majority of Americans are supportive of access to abortion and Harris has made this issue the major theme of her campaign, per TIME.