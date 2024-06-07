Here's How Courteney Cox is Using ‘Psychic Connections’ to Help Jennifer Aniston Find a Good Match

Courteney Cox is leaving no stone unturned in her quest to find a compatible partner for her dear friend Jennifer Aniston. According to a source speaking to In Touch Weekly, Cox, 59, is utilizing various resources, including her trusted psychic, tarot reader, and astrologist, to assist in the matchmaking process.

"Courteney has her psychic on speed dial, and she has a tarot reader and an astrologist too. Jen has given her the go-ahead to tap them to help her find a nice guy," the insider revealed. "Courteney consults with her ‘psychic team’ on everything from acting roles to business decisions and even gets advice on navigating her relationship with Johnny McDaid. She swears the advice really helps and is promising Jen that if she follows it, she’ll meet her soulmate in no time," they added. Spilling beans on Aniston's dating life, the source shared, "Jen has given her the go-ahead to tap them to help her find a nice guy." Aniston, aged 55, has been embracing her single status since her separation from her second husband, Justin Theroux, in 2017.

The renowned Friends actress, celebrated for her portrayal of Rachel, had been earlier married to Brad Pitt for five years. She sadly ended her first marriage with Pitt in 2005, amid his subsequent relationship with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie. Interestingly, after years of a beautiful union, Pitt and Jolie also parted their ways. Aniston and Cox, on the other hand, formed a genuine bond during their time on the set of Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. Aniston openly admires Cox and often expresses her appreciation for her best friend's remarkable personality traits. As per E! News Cox said, "We just have fun, we laugh, we're inseparable, and it's great."

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have issued a joint statement on the death of Matthew Perry:



"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but… pic.twitter.com/xHqC1RVLl7 — ScreenTime (@screentime) October 30, 2023

Cox, along with their fellow Friends castmates, attended Aniston's wedding to Pitt in 2000. Likewise, in 2015, Cox attended Aniston's wedding to Theroux and stayed until the festivities concluded, as reported by People magazine. Their strong bond is further highlighted by their regular joint vacations. The duo also miss their shoot days as Aniston confessed, "I love stumbling on a Friends episode," while speaking to Lisa Kudrow for Variety Magazine, back in 2020. "This one time I was with Courteney, and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing. And then we stumbled on — there's bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves," Aniston added.

The friendship of the two stars has endured many shifts and yet stayed strong as they filled each other's cups through thick and thin. It will be interesting to see if Aniston jumps into the dating pool again after a long time of staying single and advocating singlehood, with a little help from her 'Friend' of course.