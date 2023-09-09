Photographs of Britney Spears shaving her head during a 2007 breakdown were snapped by over 70 photographers, quickly gaining worldwide fame virtually overnight. The documentary Britney Spears - Breaking Point, released in 2019, unveiled the long-kept secret behind Britney Spears' decision to shave her head, a mystery that had remained undisclosed for 12 years.

During a 2019 Channel 5 documentary titled Britney Spears: Breaking Point, a tattoo artist who had been there on the night of the well-known head-shaving incident in 2007 disclosed that Britney Spears confided in her about the motivations behind her actions, per Cosmopolitan.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Following her departure from a rehabilitation facility in Antigua, Britney Spears visited her former spouse, Kevin Federline, in an attempt to see their children, Sean and Jayden. Upon his refusal, Britney proceeded to drive to a nearby hair salon, where she approached hairdresser Esther Tognozz with a request to shave her head. Tognozz mentioned in the documentary that she attempted to dissuade Britney from doing so, but when she momentarily turned away, Britney seized the clippers and began shaving her own head.

"She had two bodyguards supposedly keeping an eye out to make sure the paparazzi were not getting any pictures," Tognozz asserted, but allegedly, over 70 paparazzi managed to capture photographs through the salon's windows as the incident unfolded, all while her security personnel remained inactive.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

According to The U.S. Sun, following her haircut, Britney Spears visited the Body and Soul Tattoo studio, where she shared her thoughts with tattoo artist Emily Wynee-Hughes. Wynne-Hughes, who had never previously discussed that night, shared her account with the documentary interviewers: "[I heard] an insane roaring sound outside. I wasn’t sure what was happening if there was a riot outside and then the flashes came." I noticed her hair was gone. I remember asking her, 'Why do you shave your head?'" And her answer was a bit weird. 'It was, you know, 'I just don't want anybody, anybody touching my head. I don't want anyone touching my hair. I'm sick of people touching my hair.'"

Initially, Britney requested a tattoo of another woman's lips and later asked for a small cross. Emily asserts that nobody from her team attempted to provide assistance or intervene, and she added: "It just didn't seem like they cared very much. I've felt this insane sense of anxiety and energy that felt so negative. It just seemed like everybody was waiting for the crash to happen."

Image Source: Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

The head-shaving incident occurred following Britney Spears' departure from a rehabilitation center in Antigua. Subsequently, the singer was placed under a conservatorship, granting her father, Jamie, control over both her financial and personal assets. Numerous individuals have connected this incident to Britney's desire for autonomy over her life and public image. This connection stems from reports suggesting that music industry executives had exerted control over every aspect of her appearance since she initially gained fame at the age of 16.

