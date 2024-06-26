Here's Everything You Need to Know About the First Trump-Biden Debate: It Will Also Have Ad Breaks

Everything You Need to Know About the First Trump-Biden Debate

After months of taking jibes at each other, finally, the Presidential election debates are here. The debate is set to be held on June 27, between the incumbent President, Joe Biden, and Republican leader Donald Trump who have infamously hurled offensive comments at each other. The debate this time however brings along several new elements to the fore. As reported by The Guardian, the debate will have two ad commercial breaks, and muted microphones among others. Here's looking at these interesting changes this time around.

1. Ad Commercial Breaks

The Trump-Biden debate will witness two ad commercial breaks that will be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in Atlanta. The 90-minute debate will see the ad breaks wherein the campaign staff will not be allowed to speak with their leaders. Reportedly, the debate will have no studio audience and it will be telecasted live for the viewing of the citizens. Previously, CNN had stated that only those who reach 270 votes after getting 15% from four national polls separately shall be eligible for it.

2. Microphones Will be Muted Throughout The Debate

The microphone will be muted throughout the debate this time. Explaining further CNN noted, "Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak." Adding further, a division of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) said the moderators "will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion," as reported by Reuters. The debate will see millions of Americans witnessing the close fight between the two opposing leaders who are set to claim themselves for the position of POTUS.

3. The Debate Topics

President Biden is supposed to bring up some of the crucial topics during the debate that include, abortion rights, the state of democracy, and the economy. Meanwhile, Trump is going to touch upon the issues of immigration, public safety, and inflation as key issues ahead of the debate. It is to be noted that the Republican candidate had previously denied debating Biden and other rivals during the Republican nominating race fueling speculations if he'll proceed to file for his nomination or back out for the Presidential polls of 2024.

4. Coin Flip To Be Used For Deciding The Positions

A coin-flip system will be used to determine the podium positions of President Biden and Republican opposition leader, Trump. The candidates will then be provided with a pen and paper, and a bottle of water to begin with the debate. The debating candidates will be strictly denied any other props to be used during the debate. To avoid any hues and cries the channel has also decided to control the microphones during the debate for smooth processing. The next debate is set to be organized in September.

5. No Crowd Cheering This Time

The announcement that there will be no live audience to listen to the debate has its own implications. According to Steven Fein, a professor of psychology at Williams College in Massachusetts, "[It] will reduce significantly the chances that the focus of the debate will be not on what is actually said, but on all this stuff around it – the reaction of the audience and playing to the audience." He added, "I think that changes what the candidates are likely to do." Meanwhile, Tammy Vigil associate professor of communications at Boston University claimed the decision will hinder Trump's debating skills immensely, "He (Trump) tends to feed off of the energy of a crowd. He’ll lose some of his energy by not having a crowd to feed off. The other part that’ll probably change is that the candidates will be more apt to speak to the cameras directly. I think that will improve the overall feel of the debate for television viewers because it’ll feel like the candidates are speaking more directly to them," as reported by The Guardian.