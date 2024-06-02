Here are 9 Reasons That Have Caused People To Hate Selena Gomez

9 Reasons Why Gomez Has Faced Blowback Despite Being One of the World’s Most Popular Performers

Even though Selena Gomez is one of the most well-known musicians and figures in the world right now, not everyone is fond of her. In addition to acting, singing, and producing, the former child star has also done her own Netflix documentary. And it seems sense that Gomez has amassed a large following given her multi-decade career. Examining more closely the popular criticisms may provide details about how the general public views celebrities and the discussions that surround them. Listed below are some of the many reasons why Selena is disliked.

1. Selena Gomez’s Claim That She Had Lupus Was Widely Believed To Be False

As Selena Gomez took an unannounced period away from her job commitments, a 2016 report suggested that she may be attempting to hang her troubles on her sickness. As per Hollywood Gossip, a source informed Radar Online, "It is terrible that she has Lupus but she is using this as an excuse for everything lately. The truth is that she is just a mess right now." Gomez allegedly started using a lethal combination of "Lunesta, Ambien, Klonopin, and Xanax," according to the insider. Thankfully, her loved ones were able to reach her, and they staged a last-ditch effort to get her into treatment.

2. A Lot of People Thought She Wasn’t Appreciative of Her New Kidney

Actress Francia Raisa gave Selena Gomez a kidney in 2017. The two had been close friends for ten years. Lupus is an autoimmune illness that Selena was diagnosed years ago; it causes the body to attack healthy tissues. The celebrity had previously said that her kidneys "were just done" from organ damage caused by lupus, prompting the decision to have a transplant. The throwaway remark regarding Selena's acquaintances in the business caught many by surprise when her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind And Me, was released. Throughout the whole 95-minute film, Francia was absent.

3. She Was Accused of Appropriating a South Asian Symbol

At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards, Gomez sang Come and Get It while adorned with a traditional South Asian forehead bindi. Gomez, 20, reignited the issue that was started by Gwen Stefani in the '90s, even though she isn't the first performer to wear a bindi. One prominent Hindu figure has even called for an apology. As per EOnline, Rajan Zed, leader of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said at the time, "The bindi on the forehead is an ancient tradition in Hinduism and has religious significance. It is also sometimes referred to as the third eye and the flame, and it is an auspicious religious and spiritual symbol."

4. Selena Gomez Pilfered Orlando Bloom From Katy Perry

Katy Perry's 2016 romance with Orlando Bloom was still in its early stages. In the same year, Bloom's longtime pal Gomez was seen at a Las Vegas nightclub with him, but their relationship didn't seem to be casual. Orlando Bloom arrived at Gomez's 'Revival' tour after-party in Las Vegas, and he arrived fashionably late. According to TMZ's sources, the two got "touchy-feely" fairly soon after, and photographers managed to sneak some images of them getting intimate. The idea that the two seemed very close was reiterated by another source on Page Six. Bloom was reportedly in a relationship with singer Perry at the time, so he wasn't exactly single.

5. Many Held Her Responsible for the Release of Her Purported Naked Images

Gomez's privacy has been violated by leaked photographs, as it has been with many celebrities. She allegedly began having naked images leaked online in 2014. According to those close to Gomez, who spoke with TMZ, Selena and her team were irate that some scumbags are using Photoshop to tarnish her name. Rumor has it that her attorneys decided to move swiftly. Sending a demand letter followed by a lawsuit is the usual course of action. Some continued to criticize the actress, assuming she was to blame, despite the infraction.

6. An Ugly Dispute Broke Out Between Selena Gomez and Lorde

The spat between Lorde and Gomez started after Lorde criticized her in an interview with Rolling Stone. She told the outlet at the time, "I love pop music on a sonic level. But I'm a feminist and the theme of her song ['Come & Get It'] is, 'When you're ready come and get it from me.' I'm sick of women being portrayed this way. I appreciate everybody’s opinion, especially because I’ve covered her music lots of times." However, later Gomez in an interview with Seventeen said, "I recently did an interview and they asked me who I thought was up-and-coming and making a difference. I said, 'She doesn't like me, but Lorde.' I'm going to support her whether she likes me or not because I think she's doing great things. Some day I will see her and we'll be cool."

7. Allegations Surfaced That Selena Gomez Lied About Her Drug Abuse

From the time Selena Gomez made her television debut in 2002 until 2014, she had an impressive filmography, many shows, and a bright musical future. Selena Gomez's career and personal life were going swimmingly until she encountered a snag. She decided to scrap her Stars Dance performance at the year's conclusion. As per Iamsober, the next year she showed up unannounced at the Arizona rehabilitation center The Meadows. Almost immediately, allegations began circulating that Selena Gomez had a long-standing drug issue and a hidden addiction. In 2018, she was allegedly back in treatment, although her management denied the rumors and attributed it to a "emotional breakdown."

8. Justin Bieber and Her Split

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez began dating in 2011. Their relationship has been on and off over the years, culminating in Bieber's marriage to Hailey. Both of their relationships have been dogged by drama and rumors about their ex-partners ever since they met. Some of Gomez's admirers are unhappy with how she has managed the relationship, and the back and forth has made her supporters choose sides. Fans of Selena Gomez were quite critical of Hailey during the turmoil as well.

9. Many Think Selena Gomez Is Trying To Hide the Fact That She Has Had Cosmetic Surgery

The speculation that Gomez has had cosmetic surgery has been around for quite some time. Since then, a plethora of speculation has sprung up about the star's alleged covert plastic surgery procedures. The persistent rumors about Gomez's plastic surgery have continued to affect the artist's personal life. In August 2022, Selena's cooperation images with La'Mariette swimwear were unveiled, and ever since then, she has been the target of inquiries, criticism, and suspicion. People who follow Selena are making an effort to inquire as to whether or not she has had cosmetic surgery. On the other hand, Gomez claimed on Instagram in December 2023 that Botox was the only cosmetic procedure she had done to her face. As per Page Six, she commented on one post, "Hahahaha I’ve had Botox bb girl."