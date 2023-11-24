Here are 8 Celebrities Who Set Foot Into the World of Politics

A Look at 8 Celebrities Who Ventured Into the World of Politics

In the ever-evolving landscape of politics, some celebrities have decided to take the jump and transition from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to the challenging realm of public service. From surprising victories to shocking defeats, their forays into politics have added peculiar chapters to their diverse careers. Here is a list of 8 celebrities who made the leap into political waters. As these celebrities explored the intricate world of politics, their experiences reflected the hurdles and opportunities that arise when famous faces decide to pursue politics.

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger successfully navigated political waters as "The Governator." In a surprising twist in 2003, Schwarzenegger, a popular Hollywood action star, emerged victorious in California’s gubernatorial election. Defying contemplation, he skillfully transformed from cinematic fame to political leadership, serving two terms until 2011. Schwarzenegger's tenure facilitated his ability to adapt and thrive in the complex realm of politics, earning him the moniker "The Governator." The Terminator actor's attempt was fruitful, and he defeated former Governor Gray Davis. He served the office until his second term in January 2011.

2. Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenneris a former Olympian and reality TV icon. Known for the popular reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she became a household name after her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fame. She launched a bid to beat Governor Gavin Newsom in the September 2021 election. While her bid faced challenges, Jenner’s courageous jump into politics underscored a commitment to facilitate a positive change in the state. "I'm running because I know the only thing Gavin Newsom will disrupt is our economy and the livelihoods of innocent Californians," Jenner said in a statement.

3. Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is a Hollywood legend. He is a renowned actor and director. He achieved a different kind of victory in 1986, securing a mayoral seat in Carmel, California, with an impressive 72.5% of the vote. This transition portrayed Eastwood’s influence extending beyond the film industry. His term was just two years, and he did not appear for reelection, reportedly because the reason he at first ran was due to the fact that his plans to construct a building near his restaurant were canceled by the town’s council.

4. Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon challenged the political landscape beyond Sex and the City. Nixon ventured into New York’s gubernatorial race in 2018, signaling a desire for transformative leadership. Although she faced defeat against incumbent Andrew Cuomo, it highlighted a commitment to challenge the status quo. "New York is my home. I've never lived anywhere else," according to reports from People, she said in a video when she kicked off her campaign. "I was given chances I just don't see for most of New York's kids today. Our leaders are letting us down."

5. Dr. Mehmet Oz

In 2021, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a popular TV personality, announced his Republican Senate campaign. Through a Washington Examiner op-ed, Oz expressed a goal to address societal hurdles, specifically in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a competitive race, he ultimately fell short of votes to Democrat John Fetterman. "Dissenting opinions from leading scholars were ridiculed and canceled so their ideas could not be disseminated," Oz wrote. "Instead, the government mandated policies that caused unnecessary suffering. The public was patronized and misled instead of empowered. We were told to lock down quietly and let those in charge take care of the rest."

6. Jerry Springer

Jerry Springer went through major career changes before serving Cincinnati as its mayor from 1977 to 1978. The Ringmaster star died on April 27 at the age of 79 due to pancreatic cancer. He initially worked as a political reporter. Springer’s diverse career took an unexpected turn when he served as Cincinnati’s mayor from 1977 to 1978. In 1970, he had an unsuccessful run for Congress. This short political stint added a unique chapter to Springer’s journey, showcasing the varied lines and trajectories celebrities can pursue.

7. Kanye West

Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer Kanye West has always been on the news. With 160 million albums sold worldwide, West is among the best-selling musicians in the world. He and Jay-Z have shared the record for the most Grammy Awards ever won—24, making them the joint tenth-most successful artists of all time. West had an unconventional presidential aspiration. In 2020, the rapper made headlines with an unconventional bid for the U.S. presidency. Despite not securing victory, West’s foray into politics added a unique layer to his multifaceted career, nudging discussions about the intersection of celebrity and governance.

8. Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan made his film debut in the film Love Is on the Air, in 1937. A few decades later, he was leading California as governor until he was elected the 40th President of the United States. Reagan, an actor and former president of the Screen Actors Guild gave up his acting career to run for governor of California in 1967. He was elected and served as governor until 1975. Before there was former president Donald Trump, there was Reagan, who became the 40th president.

