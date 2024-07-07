Here are 6 Contenders Worthy Of Replacing President Biden in The 2024 Elections

6 Contenders Who Can Potentially Replace President Biden

President Joe Biden's fragile demeanor and raspy speech in the first presidential debate with former POTUS Donald Trump sparked furor like never before. The competency and agility of the incumbent President pose a threat to the Democratic party, as several reports of him being under consideration for replacement have made headlines as reported by BBC. However, it ain't as easy as it seems. With no formal mechanism to replace the presumptive nominee, talks around these six candidates are being popularized. Let's have a look.

1. Michelle Obama

The former First Lady has constantly expressed no interest in running for President in the upcoming elections. However, the ex-FLOTUS is amongst the best bets for bookmakers as the Democratic nominee. The office of Michelle Obama had declared that "campaigning in any context is not her favorite [thing to do] after eight years in the White House," as reported by the Telegraph. Eric Schultz, senior advisor to Barack Obama, said, "Given the stakes of this election, Obama will do all he can to support [Mr Biden’s campaign.]"

2. Kamala Harris

The incumbent Vice President, Kamala Harris is the most sought-after pick if Biden steps down. Harris, who is also the running mate of President Biden has on the other hand extended her support for the presumptive Democrat nominee for another tenure. If elected as the nominee, Harris will be the first woman and first woman of color to be the POTUS in the history of America. Also to be noted is the fact, that if Biden resigns at present, Harris would by default be responsible for the position of the President.

3. Gavin Newsom

The Californian governor is amongst the top choices if Biden steps down to be the face of the Democratic party. However, Newsom has quashed any queries that hint at Biden being replaced by the political party. Newsom made headlines last year with his ambitious and fiery debate positioned against Ron DeSantis in the GOP Primary debate. Newsom has been a rigid supporter of the Democrats and often expressed his undivided loyalty to the political party in the upcoming presidential elections in the states.

4. J B Pritzker

The 59-year-old governor of Illinois will be the richest contender in the line to be nominated at the party's nominee. Pritzker is a vocal advocate of abortion rights as he went on to call the state of Illinois a "sanctuary state" for women and their equal rights as reported by LGBTQ Nation. It is to be noted that the state is one of the safe havens to undergo IVF in the country, and the governor made sure that it continues to remain one. The governor is also a strong supporter of gun control amid increasing gun violence and legalizing recreational marijuana.

5. Gretchen Whitmer

The Michigan governor, Whitmer was one of the names in the presidential nominee's running mate list back in 2020. The 52-year-old Democrat has been an active speaker for stricter gun laws and backed universal preschool for the holistic development of children. Like Pritzker, she is also in the league of legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes. Well-known for her governorship, Whitmer is a strong candidate in the line. However, recently, she backed Biden saying, "I am proud to support Joe Biden as our nominee and I am behind him 100 percent in the fight to defeat Donald Trump. Not only do I believe Joe can win Michigan, I know he can because he’s got the receipts: he’s lowered health care costs, brought back manufacturing jobs, and is committed to restoring the reproductive freedom women lost under Donald Trump," as reported by AP News.

6. Sherrod Brown

Sherrod Brown is the oldest contender who has a chance of replacing Joe Biden. The Ohio senator is yet younger than Trump. The 71-year-old is the harbinger of labor rights in the state with great support for controversial issues like IVF and abortion rights. According to BBC, it was a huge surprise for many when Sherrod expressed he had no aspirations to be nominated as the presidential candidate back in 2019. He shrugged it off by saying that being the Ohio senator is "the best place for me to make that fight."