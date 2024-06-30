Here Are 10 Celebrities Having A Twin Sibling Who Stays Out Of Spotlight

Celebrities rarely showcase their private lives online and the same goes for the ones who have an identical or fraternal twin. In most cases, their 'hidden sibling' becomes a major support system. Since one of the siblings values privacy within their family and their goals don't line up with the entertainment industry, they chose to stay behind the spotlight. Here are some of the famous twins from Hollywood who have occasionally tried to make a glamourous career but later switched to a less-known lifestyle.

1. Michael and Ashton Kutcher

Ashton and Michael Kutcher were born on Feb. 7, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. As per People, Michael faced significant health issues as a child, including open heart surgery following the discovery of a blood clot a few years later and heart failure that necessitated a transplant at the age of 13. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three. Ashton once confessed that he felt guilty for his brother's condition, “I’m like, ‘How do I get to be this lucky?’ ” he said. “For my brother to be born with cerebral palsy, then have a heart transplant, then have this random blood clot ... you’re like, ‘Who has to go through that?’ ” Calling Michael his biggest support system and best friend, Ashton gushed, “I moved to New York and was starting to get some traction with my career and Mike came out to visit and stay,” he said. “He looked at me, and he said, ‘Every time you feel sorry for me, you make me less. ... This is the only life I’ve ever known, so stop feeling sorry for the only thing I have.’ ”

2. Dylan and Cole Sprouse

Italian-born Dylan and Cole Sprouse have been performing since the early 1990s, and the split role of Julian in Big Daddy from 1999 gave them their big break. They gained overnight fame as Zack and Cody from 2005 to 2008 in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. As per US Magazine, however, they soon took a break to attend college and have been working separately. “It’s more likely that I will write something for us to work in together, rather than someone approach us,” Dylan told Us Weekly in February 2020. “Twin movies are never good! That’s just the universal truth I think the universe has given to us, and so if we can find the right thing then, yeah.” While Dylan temporarily took a break from acting to help cofound All-Wise Meadery in New York, Cole starred in Riverdale on The CW as Jughead Jones since 2017.

3. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

From 1987 until 1995, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen alternated as Michelle Tanner in the popular television series Full House. Later the fraternal twins started making appearances in movies, such as Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, and How the West Was Fun. As per US Magazine, the twins ultimately gave up acting to focus on fashion design. To obtain more seclusion, they simultaneously withdrew from the public eye and created The Row in 2006, and Elizabeth and James in 2007. The fiercely private duo gave a tell-all interview in 2018 to WSJ Magazine. “It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate,” Ashley compared their bond to “a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs.” While she added that the two “do everything together,” Mary-Kate confessed, “We came out of the womb doing that.” “We’re not product pushers,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s because of the way we grew up — we just don’t like talking about ourselves or talking about what we’re doing. … It’s not really our approach.”

4. Joel and Benji Madden

Joel and Benji Madden were known as the were multi-platinum rock artists during the 2000s. After tasting early success the brothers settled for a quiet life with their respective spouses. As per Mamamia, in addition, the brothers founded MDDN, a record label, and The Madden Brothers, their music duo. However, just as they were feeling comfortable in their new roles, they agreed to produce an album for 5 Seconds of Summer, an Australian rock band in 2015 and entertained the idea of reuniting as a band. "We made the 5 Seconds Of Summer record, and we were really feeling the pop-punk vibe again. It was like, 'Should we call the guys up again? It’s been so long.' And everybody was like, 'F**k yeah, let’s do it,'" Benji told. Joel has also been hosting the American reality TV series Ink Master since 2022.

5. Rami and Sami Malek

Identical twins Rami and Sami Malek chose to pursue different career paths, while Rami conquered the entertainment industry, Sami became a high school English teacher. Rami and his brother grew up speaking Arabic and followed traditional customs while growing up in the US, the Mr.Robot actor told The New Yorker in 2018. “I felt that we stuck out like a sore thumb, as a family, our traditions,” he said. “Going to school with that type of consciousness, and feeling like we were wearing our heritage on our sleeves, was always something that was confusing.” As per People, Sami works for the non-profit organization 'Teach for America'. Sami went to the Oscars and the Golden Globes with his brother in 2019 to support him during awards season. Rami was nominated for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. “Well, I could tell you I’m speechless, but at the same time, I kind of figured my boy had it in the bag because he killed it,” Sami told Access Hollywood. He added that he and his family would “revel in it” and “hang with him [Rami]”.

6. Gisele and Patricia Bündchen

Twins Gisele and Patricia Bündchen are extremely close to each other, while Gisele went on to become a supermodel, Patricia served as her manager and looked after her international business deals. As per Vanity Fair, Gisele has worked with her sisters at some point, save for Graziela, who is a judge. Rafaela designed her website, Raquel handled accounting, while Gabriela practiced law. "I know she's got my back like I got hers," Gisele gushed about her twin. "We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless." “My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree," she shared. "Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are."

7. Hunter and Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is the youngest of four siblings, along with her fraternal twin brother Hunter. “We were living on welfare, we were on food stamps,” Scarlett recalled about her childhood on a 2017 episode of Inside the Actors Studio. “My parents were raising four kids in a low-income household in Manhattan. So, it was a lot.” “By the time, my twin brother and I came around, I think my parents’ marriage, it had a lot of strain,” she added. “When we were growing up in New York City, we led very normal city lives,” Hunter told Parade in 2015. “We rode the subway to public school, and went on trips with our grandma to the beach and museums.” "She is my other half. Nothing is more important to me than my twin," he added. As per The Observer, Hunter worked on Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and as a neighborhood organizer for Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer's office in New York.

8. Tia and Tamera Mowry

Twins Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley got overnight fame while starring in the 1994 to 1999, classic sitcom Sister, Sister. "We're nothing like the characters on Sister, Sister. We're kind of swapped," Tamera told Digital Spy in 2011. "I was the crazy mischievous one on the show — Tia was the studious, more serious one." They won three Kids' Choice Awards and were inducted into the Kids' Choice Awards Hall of Fame. As per People, the duo starred in 2000s Disney Channel Original Movie, Seventeen Again. They went on to star in Twitches in 2005 and its successful 2007 sequel. While Tamera recently concluded her spectacular time on The Masked Singer, she left The Talk in 2020, Tia made an appearance on Family Reunion.

9. Jason and Jeremy London

Identical twins Jason and Jeremy London were interested in movies from an early age, as per Texas Monthly, "I got my first movie role the summer of my junior year. Jeremy wanted to go to this audition in Dallas for The Man in the Moon, and he talked me into driving him. I didn’t want to go because I had a date with my girlfriend, but I was the one who ended up getting the part," Jason revealed. "That’s basically how our careers got started. A year and a half after that, Jeremy got a part in the series I’ll Fly Away." Jason has acted in movies including Carrie 2 and Dazed and Confused. Jeremy worked on FOX's Party of Five and has starred in films such as Mallrats and The Babysitter. Later the brothers were marred with drug and domestic violence controversies which eventually ended their Hollywood career, as reported by Nickiswift.

10. Aaron and Shawn Ashmore

Twins Aaron and Shawn Ashmore were discovered by a talent agency in Alberta when they were ten years old. As per Tribute, Aaron guest appeared on Due South (1996), Animorphs (1998), Emily of New Moon (1999), The Famous Jett Jackson (2000) and Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1993 and 2000). He also starred in a recurring role as Troy Vandergraff on Veronica Mars (2004 to 2006). Shawn is widely known for his role as Iceman in X-Men (2000), X-Men 2 (2003), and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). He also starred in suspense thriller Frozen (2010). As per Hello Magazine, "I realized I was never happier than on days like that," Shawn said while recalling the day he felt a calling towards acting.