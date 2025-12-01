Her Boyfriend of 9 Years Tried to Strangle Her — and When She Finally Tried to Leave, He Did the Unthinkable to Her Parents

An Iowa man was accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother to death and critically injuring her father. The tragic incident unfolded when the woman decided to leave her abusive relationship. The family of three was unaware of the fate that was waiting for them on move-out day.

Hamza Smajlovic and Jasmyn Robison dated for nearly a decade. The latter describes the time she spent with her former partner as a “dreadful nine years.”

According to a Mirror UK report, Smajlovic tried to strangle his girlfriend at the time, which was her “final straw.” After that, Jasmyn decided to end the relationship and move on. She spoke to her parents, who agreed to help her move out.

On November 1, 2024, when the couple arrived at where their daughter was staying, her ex-boyfriend opened fire on them. Jasymn’s mother lost her life on the spot, while her father was left severely wounded in the shooting.

Smajlovic aimed at both their heads and admitted to the same in a court hearing. “I grabbed the 9-millimetre and shot Ruth in the head,” Prosecutors revealed the man’s admission. “I believe after Ruth, I pointed the gun at Tony, and I shot him in the head as well,” he added.

Jasmyn was also present at the court hearing with several of her family members. “Her memory is stronger than the man that killed her will ever be,” Jasmyn’s sister Chayse noted.

She added that the shooter’s actions would “define” him and his family with “shame.” The daughter, suffering the immense loss of her mother’s death, added that her legacy “will be defined by honor.”

Jasmyn now carries the loss of her mother deeply with her and wishes she had never met her ex-boyfriend, according to her testimony in court. “I will never get the time back with my mother,” she pointed out during Smajlovic’s sentencing hearing.

The murderer, on the other hand, apologized to the family after the heinous crime he committed. The 25-year-old admitted how he hadn’t only ruined his life but also the lives of many others.

Smajlovic was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after entering a guilty plea. In turn, he was sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years with no possibility of parole.

Joseph Seidlin, who serves as a District Judge, noted that the sentences were symbolic. He noted that the shooting that cost a life and injured another severely was “separate and distinct acts, separate attempts to needlessly take lives of two human beings.”