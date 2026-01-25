“Her BF Better Step It Up” — Netizens Troll Elle Fanning’s Boyfriend Over 2026 Golden Globes Appearance

American actor Elle Fanning has been dating Gus Wenner, the son of Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner since late 2023. While the couple appears to be happy and in love, people on the internet seem to have strong and negative feelings about the pair.

More recently, the couple drew attention when they attended the 2026 Golden Globes together, where Fanning was nominated for best supporting actress for the foreign language film Sentimental Value.

Netizens were quick to point how the actress shined in her red carpet appearance, whereas her partner seemingly appeared pale in comparison. One user posted a picture of the couple from the event with the caption, “She’s everything and he’s just there.”

Another user posted a different image from the same event where Wenner was seen standing on the step above Fanning with the caption, “tonight I learned that I could possibly still have a chance with Elle Fanning, her bf better step it up and not just hog the step up above her.”

One user took it a step further and captioned one of the couple’s pictures from the event, “I’m sorry Elle I’m sure he’s funny and treats u right but girl PLEASE.”

While a number of people in the comment section encouraged this line of trolling, many people pointed out that relationships are not always based on looks alone and there are other factors to consider as well.

One user called out the ones criticizing Wenner’s looks, saying, “Why do you guys think it’s okay to comment on someone’s looks at all and also while literally hiding your own faces???”

Another one added, “I don’t know about looks…but sometimes it’s more than that…may be he is extremely good as a person…and they seem so happy.”

A third user chimed in, “Type of tweets you see from the same people who cry about body shaming.” Another user offered an insightful comment, saying, “I wish we wouldn’t roast women’s SO because they choose happiness over looks.”

While opinions differed on X, it should be noted that Wenner also comes from a pretty solid background and he probably shares the same kind of social circle with Fanning.

He served as Rolling Stone’s CEO from 2022 to 2025 and then stepped down as the executive chairman. Fanning herself seems unfazed by the trolling on X as she posted her picture with her boyfriend from the event with the caption, “I have the cutest date.”

Given how open she has been about her relationship, comments of internet strangers naturally seem inconsequential to her though the trolls refuse to stop their relentless taunts directed to Wenner.