Heidi Montag Achieves Musical Breakthrough After Husband Seeks Aid Amid LA Fires

Heidi Montag’s 2010 record “Superficial” is now running No.1 on iTunes. This is just after her husband, Spencer Pratt, pleaded with fans to stream the album as it’ll help them generate income. Heidi and Spencer recently lost their house to the Palisades fire.

Spencer Pratt posted a series of images on TikTok of himself in front of his destroyed home on Friday. The post said, “Please stream any of [Heidi Montag’s] music on any platform. It will make a huge difference.”

Heidi Montag has the #1 album in the country!!! 15 years after its release! @heidimontag #Superficial pic.twitter.com/o2W9OEu9fu — Richard (@richardlove92_) January 12, 2025

As the album picked pace on the charts, Pratt constantly kept updating his followers on social media. The immense support of his fans and celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Flava Flav helped him encourage the movement. Heidi Montag’s “Superficial” reached No.1 on iTunes on Saturday, beating out Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.”

Pratt even posted a video on Instagram just after celebrating the achievement. Pratt remarked, “Popstar Heidi Montag No. 1 on iTunes America.” He added, “Thank you everyone! Who needs a house, who needs clothes, who needs anything but this level of clout, pop, superstardom? Our sons are gonna be like, ‘My mom was No. 1 on iTunes America.’ Thank you to everyone who made this happen.”

Pratt and Montag have conquered the iTunes charts and are now moving on to Billboard. He posted a follow-up post on TikTok, where he urged anyone “who owns a radio station or knows a radio station” to plug into “Superficial”. He requested this so that it increases their chances to top the charts.

Pratt said, “We need radio play, I guess, not just iTunes to get No. 1 on the Billboard charts, which is the ultimate goal.” “Cause then it’s like, that a wrap, Heidi is the biggest superstar in the world,” he claimed. Much to Pratt’s glee, just a few hours after the initial TikTok post, the album hit No.2 on iTunes charts.

“Anyone that hasn’t gone to iTunes, just do it now. Let’s go to number 1,” exclaimed Pratt happily. “We’ll get the screenshot, she’ll be a famous pop star for when her kids are grown up. She’ll be in the history books,” he even joked. “They won’t know it’s because our house burned down, and we have no possessions and people are just trying to support us. They’ll just be like, ‘Wow! My mom was a pop superstar that was number 1 on the charts.’”

In another video, Pratt said, “I have been ‘faking it till you make it’ since 2007. Guess what? Faking it till you make it, doesn’t make it. Especially when everything burns down.” Last week, Pratt and Montag took to social media to confirm that their multimillion-dollar home in Pacific Palisades was burnt down. They were among the first celebrities who announced that they had been evacuated. The couple could witness their home being destroyed by the flames, as they had security cameras installed on the property.