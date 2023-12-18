Heidi Montag, known for her pop career and reality TV stints, recently hinted at a scrapped duet with Britney Spears during the early days of her music journey. Speaking on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Montag revealed that the collaboration with Spears was abandoned, citing it as "too messy to get into." The backstory revolves around Spears' song Dramatic, recorded for her fifth studio album, Blackout. The track, produced by Damon Elliott, didn't make it to the final cut of the album released in October 2007. However, in March 2008, a version featuring both Spears and Montag's vocals was shared with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show but never officially released. Jive Records, Spears' label at the time, issued a statement denying any planned duet.

Fifteen years later, Montag alludes to a more intricate narrative surrounding the shelved duet. During the podcast, her husband, Spencer Pratt, suggested releasing the song without Britney, but Montag reveals she never completed her part of the recording. While discussing her music career, Montag shared another interesting anecdote involving Lady Gaga. She claimed to have recorded Gaga's song Fashion but lost it when Gaga decided to reclaim it for the 2009 Confessions of a Shopaholic soundtrack. Montag believes Gaga insisted on taking back the song after realizing its potential.

Montag also disclosed that she missed out on recording Hilary Duff's Reach Out, the lead single from Duff's 2008 Best Of compilation album. According to Montag, Duff's status as a more prominent artist led to her losing the opportunity to record the track. However, Montag expresses no regret, stating that she was given Body Language instead. She appreciates the song's sparkling production and mentions performing it live at the 2009 Miss Universe pageant. Montag asserts that she actually prefers Body Language over Reach Out.

Despite the challenges and setbacks in her early music career, Montag is currently enjoying a resurgence in 2023. Her album Superficial, created between 2007 and 2009, initially drained $2 million from her and Pratt's combined wealth. Now, thanks to the recent viral success of the standout single I'll Do It on TikTok, the album is experiencing renewed popularity. The dance-pop track, co-written by Stacy Barthe, has garnered over 34 million streams on Spotify and brought in more than a million monthly listeners to Montag's artist page.

Thrilled by the unexpected success, Montag has decided to release more music from her Superficial vault. She recently dropped a new single, Bad Boy, and plans to unveil additional tracks, excited to see where the musical journey takes her, as per Paper Magazine. Montag's revelations about the scrapped Spears duet offer a glimpse into the complexities of the music industry, showcasing the challenges and unexpected turns in her pop career. Despite past setbacks, Montag is embracing the newfound success of her music.

