Heidi Klum Opens Up About Her ADHD Diagnosis — Calls It Her ‘Superpower’

Heidi Klum recently revealed she suffers from ADHD and shared how it impacts her life. When asked to share an unknown fact about her, the supermodel and TV host told Glamour Germany, “That I have a form of ADHD.”

According to her, the condition hasn’t been a hindrance but instead improved her life. She further added, “I see ADHD as something positive because it allows me to do more things at once. It’s my superpower.”

Klum explained, “Maybe it’s instinct – or just my own idea. I’m very hyperactive because of my ADHD. I can do a thousand different things at once. I work on many projects simultaneously and keep taking on more.”

Heidi Klum Says Her ADHD Is Her ‘Superpower’: Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum is opening up about how her ADHD diagnosis is like a ‘superpower.’ The post Heidi Klum Says Her ADHD Is Her ‘Superpower’ appeared first on EntertainmentNow. https://t.co/dD5qkUV3be pic.twitter.com/OPtTYeRrv3 — EntertainmentNow (@EntertnmentNow) March 12, 2026



Usually, people with ADHD find it hard to concentrate and be attentive. Other signs often include losing things and being impulsive. In some cases, a person may become hyperactive with more energy and uncontrolled impulses.

On the other hand, in some cases, a person may become forgetful while also finding it hard to follow instructions.

However, that has not been the case with Klum. She believes that the condition have given her a superpower to do multiple things at once.

Earlier, Klum also got candid about her weight gain post menopause. The 52-year-old said, “Many say she’s too fat or too thin or pregnant, but I am not pregnant. I’m just a little fatter now. It’s the menopause.”

Heidi Klum owning every red carpet at any age — ‘menopause glow-up’ realness! 🔥 Who’s the ultimate ageless Hollywood queen right now? Vote: Heidi, Cindy Crawford, J.Lo, or someone else? Drop your pick! #CelebStyle #AgelessIcons pic.twitter.com/pHAEzkt33p — Celebrity Bay (@CelebrityBay301) February 25, 2026



The conversation about Klum’s weight started when she walked the red carpet in an Intimissimi dress. Since she’s in her 50s, the visceral weight gain is inevitable. However, the model has learnt to be confident even while her body is changing.

Despite several challenges, Klum loves working. She told PEOPLE that she is a workaholic. Klum said, “I’ve been so focused with the shows that I have been doing and making sure that everything that comes out of them looks good. I love what I do.”

Nothing can stop Heidi Klum from looking fabulous and doing meaningful things, whether it’s ADHD or menopause. She’s surely an inspiration for many!