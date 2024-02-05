Heidi Klum Calls Out 'Rude' AGT Contestant Anna Deguzman for Making Fun of Mel B During Magic Act

Heidi Klum, one of the most popular America's Got Talent judges, called out magician Anna Deguzman as one of the competitors for being 'rude' to fellow panelist Mel B. It all began when Deguzman approached Howie Mandel and Mel B for assistance with her close-up routine on stage. The magician from Bergenfield, New Jersey, gave Mel B a choice between a $1 note and a $100 note halfway through the performance.

As reported by The Sun, the pop singer chose '20,' to which Deguzman replied, "I don't think that was one of the options. It's okay, you're pretty." Klum was seen at the judges' table, frowning and remarking, "That's rude," as the camera switched to her. Later, as Mel B read aloud the first digit of her bill's serial number, Deguzman doubled down and said, "Wow, she can read!" "I'm sorry, I'm just kidding," Deguzman could be heard saying as the crowd began to boo. Simon Cowell seemed to be on Deguzman's side after the show, even joking that he's 'not so sure' that Mel B was the greatest assistant for the magic act. However, Klum did not hold back her criticism.

The supermodel said, "I don't know if I loved it this much today, I have to be honest with you. It was a lot of talking. Some of the talking you said I also didn't love so much, you know what you said to Mel. That kinda hurt me a little bit. I really like you and that did not make me like you so much."

Degzuman apologized and said, "I thought we were both, like, joking with each other." When Mel told Deguzman, "I really like you," she replied, "I really like you too. I hope you know I was joking." Klum concluded, "That went over my head. I was looking at what you were doing and it was really good. Good for you." Klum went to Mel B after Deguzman had left the stage and said, "I thought that was mean towards you." Mel B then repeated that she had not heard any of the comments made in the questions.

AGT fans mostly had mixed reactions to Deguzman's comments on Mel during her performance. One fan tweeted, "To say she wants to represent women in a male-dominated industry and then make stereotypical jokes at the expense of a woman… not a fan." Another commented, "As a performer, she will learn to be very careful how you treat international Stars. It's usually bad to insult a helper on stage. Heidi was right."

On the other hand, a few other fans mocked Heidi for taking the joke too seriously. One user commented, "@heidiklum continues to attempt to make the show about herself.. gets mad about what everyone knew was a joke towards the same person she was just mad at 30 mins prior.. can’t wait to continue to watch her scream like a banshee anytime one of her contestants is on." A second person wrote, "Well well well yes Anna shouldn't have said the "Read comment" but dang @heidiklum with 30+ yrs of Exp in front of large Aud you could have held your coaching comments until back stage. Your comments were on point but your own deliv was terrible to a very very Jr ent."