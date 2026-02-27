Hegseth’s Military Shoots Down Its Own $30M Drone in Pentagon Blunder

Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon accidentally shot down a government drone using a laser-based counter-drone system near Fort Hancock, Texas. Some estimates suggest the drone cost $30 million of taxpayer money.

The shocking incident happened on Thursday when military personnel used a high-energy laser system to target what they thought was a threatening unmanned aerial vehicle near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to congressional aides who spoke with Reuters. The drone was later confirmed to belong to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The FAA issued a notice banning flights in the airspace around Fort Hancock, located about 50 miles southeast of El Paso, citing “special security reasons.” These restrictions will remain in effect until June, according to the FAA.

A joint statement from the Department of Defense, FAA, and CBP mentioned that the military, FAA, and CBP “used counter-unmanned aircraft system authorities to handle a seemingly threatening unmanned aerial vehicle operating within military airspace.” The agencies noted that the engagement occurred far from populated areas and that no commercial aircraft were near the location.

Dems on Capitol Hill expressed shock over the incident. “Our heads are exploding over the news that the DoD reportedly shot down a Customs and Border Protection drone using a high-risk counter-unmanned aircraft system,” stated Representatives Rick Larsen, André Carson, and Bennie Thompson in a joint statement. These three Democrats serve on House committees overseeing transportation, infrastructure, and homeland security.

The lawmakers pointed out that they had previously warned that ignoring bipartisan efforts to train counter-drone operators and improve coordination among the Pentagon, Department of Homeland Security, and FAA could lead to mistakes. “Now, we’re seeing the result of its incompetence,” they said.

The drone that was shot down is used by CBP for border surveillance and is estimated to cost tens of millions of dollars. CBP did not immediately respond to requests for comments about the loss or the circumstances surrounding the engagement.

This incident marks the second recent airspace closure in the region due to the use of laser-based anti-drone technology. Earlier in February, the FAA stopped flights at El Paso International Airport and surrounding airspace after another counter-drone system was activated, but that closure was lifted after about eight hours.

The use of laser systems has been explained by officials as part of the effort to take on unmanned threats at the border, as smugglers and criminal organizations have used them as part of their illegal operations.

The Department of Defense, FAA, and CBP stated they are working under President Donald Trump’s direction “in an unprecedented way to counter drone threats from Mexican cartels and foreign terrorist groups at the U.S.-Mexico border.”

The incident revealed weaknesses in coordination and training that could endanger safety and civilian air traffic. However, the robust counter-drone authorities are essential for addressing emerging threats along the border, but there is a need for clear procedures when using such technologies in civilian airspace.

The Pentagon, FAA, and CBP indicated they would take steps to enhance cooperation and communication to prevent similar incidents in the future. However, the agencies did not provide a detailed timeline or specific procedural changes in response to inquiries about the mistake.