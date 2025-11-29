Politics

Hegseth Warned “Kill Them All” Order Could Bring Charges Trump Can’t Stop

Published on: November 29, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET

Hegseth legal firestorm even Trump may not be able to contain.

Frank Yemi
Written By Frank Yemi
News Writer
Pete Hegseth speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit.
Pete Hegseth speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit. (Cover image source: flickr | Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing potential criminal charges after a stunning report. After a Washington Post investigation reported that he told U.S. forces to “kill them all” during a September strike on a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean, conservative attorney George Conway is openly warning that the former Fox host may have crossed into criminal territory that even Donald Trump cannot shield him from.

The Post detailed an operation near Trinidad that launched Trump’s new anti narcotics air campaign. U.S. intelligence believed 11 men aboard a small vessel were transporting drugs. According to sources, Hegseth issued a spoken directive to leave no survivors, with one insider describing the order bluntly as, “Kill everybody.” 

A missile obliterated the boat, leaving a burning smear on the water. When the smoke cleared, two survivors were spotted clinging to debris. Instead of attempting a capture, the SEAL Team 6 commander allegedly ordered a second strike to finish the job, reportedly to make sure the operation matched Hegseth’s instructions and both men were killed in the water.

Conway, who has been one of the president’s fiercest legal critics, did not mince words on MS NOW’s The Weekend. He said Hegseth may be staring down an array of potential criminal charges for what he described as cold blooded murder.

“There is no war between us, Venezuela and these people were not sailors or soldiers fighting with weapons against us, so that the law of war doesn’t even [apply],” he said. “You don’t even get to the law of war. But even if it were, even if these guys were a naval ship armed to the teeth and the ship was blown up and these guys were in the water, firing against them would be a violation of the laws of war.”

He was even sharper when addressing the second strike that killed the survivors. “No matter how you look at this, you can apply civilian law, military law, the Uniform Code of Military Justice, international law, foreign law, domestic law, federal law, state law. No matter what legal regime you apply to, the second strike, it’s murder. Period,” he added. “It’s not even an argument, that’s how outrageous this is.”

What makes this more ominous for Hegseth is that Conway’s point goes beyond domestic politics. A Trump pardon has no power over foreign courts or international legal bodies. If the victims were not combatants, and the second strike is found to violate humanitarian protections for shipwrecked survivors, Hegseth could potentially have breached international law.

The Trump administration continues to defend the mission as legitimate without providing proof. Hegseth has dismissed the allegations as politically charged reporting and doubled down on social media, promoting the strike as part of an effort to wipe out “narco-terrorists.” Trump has praised him for taking a tougher approach in the region. The United Kingdom and other allies have reportedly paused some intelligence sharing over fears that the operation may have violated international laws.

The Senate Armed Services Committee has signaled that it intends to investigate the mission closely, a rare bipartisan acknowledgement that the “kill them all” directive is more than a political scandal. 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *