Hegseth Reveals Trump’s ‘Greater North America’ Map Stretching From Greenland to the Gulf of America

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump has created a new “Greater North America” security map. This map outlines a U.S.-led perimeter that stretches from Greenland to the Gulf of America. It views countries north of the equator as part of one strategic neighborhood.

Hegseth made this statement during the inaugural Americas Counter Cartel Conference at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida. Officials from 17 countries signed a joint security declaration at the event, focusing on regional cooperation against cartel violence and other threats.

In remarks from the event, Hegseth said, “Trump has drawn a new strategic map from Greenland to the Gulf of America. We call this map the Greater North America.” He added, “Every sovereign nation north of the equator is not part of the global south; it is part of the security perimeter in this great neighborhood we all live in.”

Hegseth emphasized that the meeting was about collective action, stating it was the “Americas Counter Cartel Conference,” not “America’s Counter Cartel Conference.”

The conference took place on March 5 at Southern Command headquarters. It brought together defense and security leaders from the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

According to U.S. Southern Command, the participating governments signed a joint declaration to reaffirm their commitment to peace, sovereignty, and stability in the region. The Pentagon’s account of the event stated that Hegseth advocated for stronger regional border security and a more focused hemispheric security posture.

Hegseth’s remarks came two days before Trump hosted what the White House called the “Shield of the Americas” summit in Doral. At this summit, leaders from 12 Latin American and Caribbean countries gathered to discuss a new coalition against cartels. Trump stated that the United States and partner nations should form a coalition to “eradicate the cartels.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the administration was prioritizing the Western Hemisphere. The Guardian reported that Hegseth told the summit that the U.S. had too long focused on conflicts in distant areas instead of “our own borders, our own western hemisphere.”

The term “Gulf of America,” mentioned by Hegseth, originates from Trump’s Jan. 20, 2025 executive order, which directed federal agencies to rename the Gulf of Mexico for U.S. government use. The White House later announced that the change was officially recognized by the Interior Department. The Associated Press noted that Trump’s order applies to federal usage in the U.S., and other countries and international bodies are not obligated to adopt it.

Hegseth’s use of “Greater North America” did not announce a formal change to borders or treaty limits. Instead, his comments placed the administration’s anti-cartel initiative within a broader strategic view, suggesting that the U.S. should regard much of the hemisphere as a shared security zone.

This message has been echoed in recent administration events focused on border enforcement, cartel activities, and limiting external influence in the Americas, including around the Panama Canal. It remains unclear if “Greater North America” will become an official doctrine or remain as rhetoric associated with Trump’s current regional security campaign.