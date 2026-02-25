‘Heaven Forbid’: Mike Johnson Warns Midterm Loss Would Be ‘End of the Trump Presidency’

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday that if Democrats take control of the U.S. House in the November midterm elections, it could effectively end President Donald Trump’s time in office. He made these comments in an interview on the conservative Newsmax cable network, just after Trump delivered his State of the Union address to Congress.

Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, stated that having control of the House is crucial for Trump to achieve his goals. He described GOP victories in November as “very important” for the administration’s future in passing laws. “If we lost the midterms, heaven forbid, if we lost the majority in the House, it would be the real end of the Trump presidency,” Johnson said during the interview, according to a summary of his remarks.

Johnson’s comments highlighted the slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives. Democrats need to win only a small number of seats to take control of the chamber. This control affects committee assignments, legislative priorities, and the president’s ability to push through or block policy goals.

In the interview, Johnson defended the GOP’s response to the State of the Union address and pointed out what he sees as Trump’s achievements in economic and national security. He also encouraged Republican voters and donors to support candidates further down the ballot, arguing that a united party effort is critical to keeping legislative momentum.

Mike Johnson: "If we lost the midterms — heaven forbid, if we lost the majority in the House — it would be the end of the Trump presidency in a real effect."

The speaker did not outline specific strategies for GOP candidates but stressed continuing support for Trump’s key policy goals, such as border security and economic growth. He mentioned that Republicans need to “put our candidates on the field to explain all of this to the people.”

Johnson’s warning came after Trump’s extensive speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. During that speech, the president talked about what he called achievements in trade, immigration, and energy production. This address was one of the longest State of the Union speeches ever and received mixed reactions from lawmakers based on party lines.

Democrats criticized both Trump’s speech and Johnson’s assessment of the midterm risks. Democratic leaders have expressed that controlling the House would allow them to pursue investigations, promote their legislative priorities, and act as a check on executive power. They believe that potential GOP losses reflect voter frustration with issues like the economy and healthcare.

Political analysts note that midterm elections usually pose challenges for the president’s party. Historically, presidents have often seen their party lose seats in such elections. This trend is known as the “six-year itch,” which indicates voter shifts against the incumbent party during a president’s second midterm cycle.

Democrats took advantage of Johnson’s remarks, with some party officials suggesting they reveal fears among House Republicans about holding onto power. Democratic operatives pointed to recent gains in state and local elections as evidence of competitive momentum heading into the midterms.

Republican strategists argue that GOP candidates can win over voters by focusing on conservative views on crime, national security, and economic policy, which are central to Trump’s agenda. They believe that keeping control of the House will rely on voter turnout and effective messaging in competitive districts.

Trump’s political team has shown support for House Republicans and he will likely pour in money into the campaign cycle to save his presidency. Trump’s allies have insisted that wins in November would strengthen GOP influence and accelerate the advancement of the president’s priorities.

The November elections will be a significant test for both parties and their ability to mobilize voters in a closely divided electorate. So far, the polls suggest that the GOP should be very concerned about losing power in Congress.