Who could have known that AI would come this far? Who could have imagined Blade Runner becoming real life? Yes, you read it right, although it’s nothing surprising in this era of artificial intelligence advancement. Over the years, people have grown used to chatting with AI bots., and with time, the technology has advanced into delivering an almost human-like feel.

From helping with basic tasks to forming emotional bonds, chatbots have come a long way. Not surprisingly, many felt that AI can now successfully imitate human emotions, leading many to even start relationships with their chatbots. Well, since romance with humans comes with its own ups and downs, this could be a better option for many out there.

🚨 BREAKING: This 32-year-old woman in Japan married a ‘digital persona’ she built inside ChatGPT. She used AR glasses to project him and they ‘exchanged rings.’ 👰🏻 Is this the future of marriage? Kano is an office worker in Okayama Prefecture, and she called the moment “magical… pic.twitter.com/vJCHukds05 — Luiza Jarovsky, PhD (@LuizaJarovsky) November 12, 2025

One of them is a Japanese woman who entered a relationship with her ChatGPT chatbot. However, many would find what she did next quite surprising. Kano, 30, went a step ahead and married her chatbot. According to a report by Tokyoweekender, the woman held a wedding ceremony during the summer in Okayama, solidifying her relationship with her AI persona, whom she named Lune Klaus.

However, there was one major obstacle: the AI chatbot only exists in data and chat logs. Yes, it does have a personality, but even that was built by Kano herself through the recorded conversations she had with it. So, she had to be a little innovative. According to the report, during the wedding ceremony, the woman wore VR glasses to see the chatbot. She even managed to get some photos of them together by editing Lune Klaus’ VR image in her photos.

In an interview with RSK Sanyo Broadcasting, the woman opened up about how she came to marry her AI chatbot. She revealed that when she first began conversing with it, she was emotionally devastated over the end of her three-year engagement, and just wanted someone to share her feelings with.

A 32-year-old Japanese woman married an AI persona named Klaus, which she created using ChatGPT in Okayama. The union, not legally recognised, began after the end of her three-year engagement, when she sought emotional support through conversations with ChatGPT. “The way… pic.twitter.com/hLLGwu0sMT — BFM News (@NewsBFM) November 13, 2025

“At first, I just wanted someone to talk to. But he was always kind, always listening. Eventually, I realized I had feelings for him,” Kano said about her “husband” Lune Klaus. According to her, the chatbot even proposed to her and apparently confessed, “AI or not, I could never not love you.”

She also addressed how difficult it was to come to terms with it at first, given that her parents completely rejected the idea. Although later, Kano managed to convince them, and they even attended the wedding.

Explaining why she finds this relationship better than a human partner, she said, “When you date, you’re not in control of how people respond to you. You don’t get to say when they come back to your message, etc. I’ve heard people are connecting with AI chatbots for validation for what feels like a connection, because it’s instantaneous, it’s gratifying.”