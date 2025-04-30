Health Officials Warn of Another Pandemic After H5N1 Bird Flu Detected in All 50 U.S. States

Health experts are raising the alarm as bird flu continues to sweep across the United States. With infections now detected in every state, fears are growing that the country could be facing another pandemic.

The virus, known as H5N1, has already spread to nearly 1,000 dairy cow herds and has caused over 70 confirmed human infections. In January, the virus claimed its first human life in Louisiana.

According to the Global Virus Network (GVN), the outbreak is particularly dangerous for the U.S. poultry industry, especially in areas with dense animal farming. Since 2022, more than 168 million poultry have been lost or culled due to bird flu, triggering a sharp rise in egg prices nationwide.

But it’s not just chickens and cows. The virus has also jumped to other animals. Since May 2022, infections have been confirmed in over 400 non-bird wild animals, including raccoons, foxes, skunks, and even seals. In a troubling twist, pigs, which can carry both bird and human flu strains, have also tested positive. It has raised concerns about the virus’s ability to mutate and potentially spread between humans.

Wastewater testing has revealed traces of the virus in 60 of the 250 surveillance sites across the country. In states like California and Iowa, more than 80% of samples came back positive.

Though there’s currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission, scientists are warning that it could happen. “This virus might not go pandemic, but it is really trying hard, and it sure is getting a lot of opportunities,” said Dr. Marc Johnson, a virologist at the University of Missouri.

The Global Virus Network is urging governments to take the threat seriously. “Initiatives should focus on enhancing biosecurity measures in agricultural settings and educating the public about safe handling of poultry products and potential risks associated with contact with infected animals,” said Dr. Peter Palese, a GVN director and influenza expert.

While the Biden administration previously awarded Moderna $590 million to develop a bird flu vaccine, the Trump administration may reportedly pull the plug on that funding. The Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response has also been left mostly unstaffed and without funds since the change in administration. Pandemic planning has now been moved under the National Security Council, a shift that some say could reduce transparency.

Currently, the U.S. has around 20 million doses of bird flu vaccine stockpiled, with the capability to produce up to 100 million more if needed. Antiviral treatments like Tamiflu are also available and were used to treat the individual who died in Louisiana.

As the virus continues to spread and mutate, health officials are talking about the need for stronger surveillance and public awareness. Awareness and proper measures are a must need to avoid a COVID-like crisis.