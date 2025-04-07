First-Ever Case of ‘Reverse Zoonosis’ Sparks Fears of a Global Pandemic—Experts Issue Urgent Warning!

A rare case of ‘reverse Zoonosis’ has opened the eyes of experts who have issued an urgent warning that another global pandemic can soon take over. Deadly viruses can spread from animals to humans quickly through dirty markets and farms filled with caged animals that are showing major sickness symptoms. Many experts are worried about the conditions of factory farms, where tens of thousands of animals are kept together in a crowded indoor space.

One big example of this is the 26-story hi-tech pig farm in Ezou, China, which is designed to produce over 1.2 million porkers a year, according to South China Morning Post. Some of the world’s leading health experts warned that these places can produce the perfect environment for harboring deadly viruses and bacteria that can later spread through human touch.

On the other hand, experts also suggested that to prevent a potential future pandemic, the fur trade, illegal wildlife trade, and wild markets should cease to exist. The first-ever case of ‘reverse Zoonosis’ was recorded in the UK. Although the finding was buried with government surveillance documents, it has been revealed a human flu has been found in a pig at a Northern Ireland farm.

At the same time, the farm also has pigs affected by swine flu. Although similar human-to-pig transmissions have been recorded before the United States, this UK case has raised serious concerns about ‘reverse Zoonosis’ and Zoonotic diseases.

“We’ve seen bird flu in humans, and now, buried in a government report, we’ve found evidence of human flu in pigs for the first time. How long will we wait before these preventable diseases trigger another pandemic? We need to overhaul our relationship with animals and radically rethink our food systems,” said Dale Vince, founder of the Green Britain Foundation.

Scientists say the risk of diseases from animals to humans increases through “virus shedding,” when the immune systems of animals held captives are damaged. Dr Hope Ferdowsian, University of New Mexico School of Medicine, along with a group of experts, have called for a fur export ban in the UK to immediately deal with this increasing risk. Dr Jakob Zinsstag from the University of Basel further emphasized that the fur trade is a ticking bomb waiting to explode into future pandemics.

ZOONOTIC DISEASE

Zoonoses are infectious diseases that spreads from animals to humans.

“There is clear evidence that fur farming poses a significant risk of zoonotic disease emergence, and as part of efforts to prevent the next pandemic, we must move away from high-risk practices such as intensive fur farming and activities which support them,” he said.

“Fur farms are a ticking time bomb for deadly infectious diseases, all for a completely outdated ‘fashion’ product that no one needs,” said Claire Bass, senior director of campaigns and public affairs at Humane World for Animals UK.

The experts added that illegal animal trade, such as bushmeat, is not only a threat to wildlife but also can lead to severe zoonotic diseases being transmitted to humans.

Dr Ben Garrod, Professor of Evolutionary Biology and Science Engagement at the University of East Anglia, emphasized that airline agencies should focus on handling the smuggling of such exotic animals, which is “fundamentally more dangerous than any act of terrorism or natural disaster.”

“The evidence is clear: when animals suffer, humans suffer. To break this dangerous cycle, we must end all involvement in and association with high-risk industries like the fur trade, where animals are farmed in appalling conditions with no regard for the serious threats to public health,” said Sonul Badiani-Hamment, FOUR PAWS UK Country Director.

Following the rare case of ‘reverse Zoonosis,’ experts only have one thing to say, and that is: “It’s a biological time bomb just waiting to go off,’ and we must act now.