Health Aide Allegedly Stabs Sleeping 84-Year-Old Woman, Tells Her to ‘Stop Fighting It’ During 16-Minute Attack

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about a brutal knife attack.

A Long Island home health aide is under arrest for stabbing an 84-year-old patient with a chef’s knife and holding it inside her for an ‘excruciating’ 16 minutes.

23-year-old Amanda Fraser is in the news for attempted murder and multiple assault charges for the alleged attack, which took place in the early hours of October 29 inside the victim Wendy Wilson’s Massapequa home.

According to The New York Post, a Nassau County prosecutor’s investigation found that Fraser allegedly entered the woman’s home at about 2:08 a.m., walked into her bedroom, and shoved an eight-inch knife into the sleeping patient’s torso.

The elderly woman woke up “moaning in pain” while trying to pull the knife out, but Fraser was ruthless as she asked the woman “just to let go, and stop fighting it,” while the blade remained lodged in her body.

The attack happened after midnight, and by 2:24 a.m., Amanda Fraser left the home. The elderly woman was found at approximately 8:30 a.m. during a welfare check. The woman was bleeding from the stab wound as she was rushed to Nassau University Medical Center with a punctured lung. District Attorney

Anne Donnelly called the attack “horrific,” saying Fraser not only violated labor laws but also broke the old woman’s trust and abandoned her, helpless and bleeding. Meanwhile, the woman remains in the hospital after she contracted an infection related to the stabbing, officials said. According to CBS, Amanda Fraser was arrested on October 29, 2025.

Authorities took her for a psychiatric evaluation before being taken to complete other formalities. “The investigation is ongoing. We’re cooperating fully,” a manager at the Hicksville office told NYP.

As of now, the aide has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

Given the numerous charges in the case, Amanda Fraser, if convicted, could face up to 25 years behind bars. She’s currently held without bond as she is expected to appear for her trial on December 9, 2025.

Furthermore, according to the National Institute on Aging, older adults who cannot perform daily tasks independently often receive home health care, which provides medical assistance at home, such as medication assistance, wound care, medical equipment, and physical therapy.

These aids are typically sent by care homes that provide hourly-rate help or 24/7 services. While hospitals can provide temporary nursing care to patients after surgery or severe illness, care home providers can also assist with long-term conditions.

Some independent caregivers provide services individually and do not work under any agency. These are paid directly for their services and are trained equally with any other aides.

Being a caregiver in countries like America and England also requires specific qualifications, such as a valid driving license, the Ability to assist with ADLs (eating, toileting, bathing, dressing), and fluency in the required languages of the state in which they work.