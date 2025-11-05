“He Won’t Get Away With It!” – Rosie O’Donnell Taunts Trump, Backs Zohran Mamdani in Fiery Election-Day Rant

Rosie O’Donnell appeared to take a swipe at Donald Trump while voicing support for Zohran Mamdani in a video. The comedian took to social media to urge her followers to vote in the New York City Mayoral elections. She warned about how the President would not “get away with it” if everyone showed up to vote.

O’Donnell very publicly backed Zohran Mamdani right before the elections concluded. She even urged her 2.9 million followers to go out and vote for the 34-year-old.

“It’s the election day in America,” she said in the video. She went on to note how “excited” and “hopeful” she was about it. “Very being in the light thinking, Okay, people are going to speak today, and we’re going to hear it loud and clear,” she added in the same video.

She didn’t miss the chance to take a dig at President Trump. The 63-year-old noted how Trump had the worst approval rating in the history of the United States. “The worst approval rating of any President, ladies and gentlemen. Come on, America. We’re waking up,” she noted.

“We’re going to do this,” she declared that the 79-year-old would not “get away” with what he was doing. “They’re all not going to get away with it,” she emphasized without noting who else she was talking about. She then urged her followers to step out and vote to make a change. “Vote, vote, vote,” she chanted while ending the video.

O’Donnell’s hopes and wishes came true as Mamdani was announced as the new mayor of New York. He became the 111th NYC Mayor and the youngest person to get the title in more than a century. He is also the first Muslim and person of South Asian descent to become mayor of the city.

The self-described Democratic Socialist entered the race last year with little recognition. He defeated New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an Independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa to emerge victorious in the race.

He mainly won over the voter base with his campaign promises of making living in New York City cheaper. Mamdani promised to make the base fare for people free. He also campaigned with the promise of freezing stabilized rents and universal child care.

Mamdani also declared that the minimum wage needed to be increased, and he would bring about the change by 2030 if he were chosen as the mayor. He pledged to raise taxes on the wealthiest 1% to fund expanded social programs.

The 34-year-old showed promise after performing exceptionally in the June Democratic primary. He won the primary by 12 points, a margin that helped secure his general-election win.