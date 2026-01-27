“He was Always Kind” — Pilot’s Family Speaks Out After Maine Plane Crash Kills Six

The Maine plane crash has left multiple families heartbroken after it claimed six lives. On the evening of January 25, a private jet crashed moments after its takeoff from Bangor International Airport.

While the accident is under investigation, and the names of the deceased have not been officially revealed, the families of the victims have come forward to talk about their loved ones.

The pilot of the plane, one of the six people who lost their lives, has now been identified as 47-year-old Jacob Hosmer. His father has confirmed his death in a statement to Houston news network KPRC 2 by saying, “He’s in Heaven now with Jesus.”

AIRPLANE CRASH REPORTED AT MAINE'S BANGOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

The jet, a 2020 Bombardier CL 600, belonged to Houston-based law firm Arnold & Itkin. The personal injury firm is owned by attorneys Kurt Arnold and Jason Itkin. Hosmer began working as a pilot for the company’s private jet in May last year.

An anonymous friend of the pilot fondly remembered him and told KPRC 2, “I would describe him as a great pilot, a loving husband, and a phenomenal father. He was always kind. He was always laughing.”

Kurt Arnold also suffered a personal loss in the tragedy, as multiple sources claim that his wife, Tara Arnold, was on board the flight when it crashed. Tara was also an attorney who worked at her husband’s firm and specialised in commercial and business dispute cases.

Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones, who happens to be friends with the Arnolds, talked about Tara in an interview with ABC13 Houston and said, “She was a phenomenal person, a bold leader, and someone with a heart of service.”

Briones added, “She was very involved in Precinct 4 and our nonprofit, Precinct 4 Forward. My heart is with Kurt, their children and everyone affected.”

Another victim in the crash has been identified as Shawna Collin, an event planner. Her daughter confirmed her death, revealing that Collin was going for a business trip to Europe when the tragedy happened. She had called her daughter before the flight and was excited about the trip.

The Federal Aviation Administration initially stated that eight people were onboard the flight, of which seven had died, and one had been rushed to the hospital.

"Several sources have confirmed that attorney Tara Arnold (wife of co-founder Kurt Arnold) was one of the passengers who died last night in the crash. My deepest condolences are with Kurt, the family of Tara, and the entire Arnold & Itkin community"

However, Bangor airport officials later confirmed that not eight, but six people were on the flight, who all died on the spot after the plane crashed and caught fire.

The reason behind the crash has yet to be officially determined. However, audio of Air traffic control officials has emerged, suggesting that low visibility conditions may have caused the accident.

Shortly after the jet was cleared for take-off, traffic was stopped on the airport field as an ATC official announced, “All traffic is stopped on the field! All traffic is stopped on the field!” Moments later, the jet fell on the ground, leading to the death of the pilot and the passengers.