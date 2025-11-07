‘He Threatened to Call ICE on Me’: Marvel Star Jeremy Renner’s Ex Accuses Him of Abuse

Hollywood woke up to yet another scandal. Popular Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou made a tell-all revelation about actor Jeremy Renner on Instagram. The 34-year-old filmmaker recalled one of her horrific experiences with the Marvel star, including receiving ICE threats from him. In her statement to the Daily Mail, Yi Zhou confirmed that she dated Renner until October. The director’s post on Instagram reveals a more chilling story about her relationship with Jeremy. She has already made a documentary and an animated movie with him in 2025.

Zhou mentioned that Renner started sending her inappropriate pictures in June 2025. Through her revelations to the media outlet, she added that the actor became a part of her two movies when they got romantically involved. But things changed shortly after Yi Zhou received a pornographic video clip of Jeremy, which she later shared with the Daily Mail. There was sufficient textual evidence to provide a clearer understanding of the context. When Zhou went to confront him over sending such a clip, he became angry and, in a drunken state, threatened her. Jeremy allegedly made the filmmaker fear for her life with his behavior.

Recalling the incident, Yi Zhou said, “I had to lock myself in a room to be safe, praying he would not come into the room at night, as he was furious. I did not say a word; I was so scared for my life.” The Daily Mail also obtained transcripts from Zhou’s other chats with her Disney colleagues on the same night. She had informed one of them that she was at Jeremy Renner’s house and was extremely worried about his ‘violent’ nature.

The co-worker even asked Zhou, “Do you think you will be safe staying there?”, and then suggested that she lock herself in the bathroom for the time being to be safe. Responding to her colleague, Yi Zhou then wrote, “I did lock the hope he can’t open. I’m worried he yelled for 2 hours with one bottle of wine down alone.” The filmmaker alleged that Renner had screamed at her for two hours straight during a meeting that they had. She locked herself inside a room out of fear of his possible aggression.

Talking about their romantic relationship, Zhou’s Instagram post sheds clarity on this aspect as well. She set the record straight and clarified that Jeremy pursued her and then used her for some time. Yi Zhou accused Renner of denying their relationship, their work, and everything that they had done together. She shocked everyone by revealing that the actor even threatened to call ICE on her and get her deported.

In her words, “When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me.” Yi Zhou shared an array of screenshots of her messages with Renner, where she confronted him over the pictures. In response, the actor’s halfway message read “Immigration will be notified of your…’. Zhou refrained from sharing the complete message for reasons best known to her.

This is not the first time that Jeremy Renner has been accused of misconduct towards women. Previously, his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco made some startling revelations at the time of their custody battle for their daughter in 2019. She had accused her ex-husband of heavy drug use and of constantly threatening to kill her. Pacheco’s court documents underlined how abusive the actor was during their 10 months of marriage. While the actor did deny all of the accusations, he and Sonni continue to share the joint custody of their daughter now.