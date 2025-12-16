“He Spit on Me” – Black Man Punches White Cyclist, but Bystanders’ Reactions Make Things Worse

A heated moment between a white cyclist and a Black Amazon worker was recently caught on camera. The video showed blood streaming down the older cyclist’s face. However, there is more to the story than meets the eye. According to Atlanta Black Star, the bloody situation was the aftermath of a dispute in which the white cyclist allegedly spat on the Black man’s face, and he reacted in self-defense.

The Amazon worker, identified as David McDonald, was just delivering some packages in Madison, Ohio, when the situation unfolded. According to him, an older white man, who couldn’t be identified, approached him out of nowhere and spat on him. The Black man was triggered and punched the cyclist in his face as a self-defense mechanism. Later, he said, “That’s the utmost disrespect,” explaining the harassment he faced from the passerby.

Watch the video here!

For those unfamiliar, spitting on someone’s face can be considered battery under Ohio law. In many cases, it could be considered an assault, especially if the victim in the situation fears further harm. However, when the video of the altercation went viral on social media, many couldn’t help but wonder if the cyclist’s actions were racially motivated.

McDonald further explained that he was about to call the cops and began recording for his safety. Some onlookers also intervened. In particular, there was a dog walker who took much interest. However, when the Black man asked him, “Sir, are you going to call the police?” he did not receive an affirmative response.

“Anybody want to call the police?” he asked, addressing the others, but no one seemed willing. Instead, the dog walker told McDonald, “You’re going to lose your job over this,” when he began recording the incident. The onlooker also claimed that if the clip was posted on social media, the cyclist would have nothing to lose, as “He doesn’t have a job.”

Despite the advice, which seemed more like a warning, McDonald stood his ground and prioritized his “self-respect and dignity.” When the video was finally shared on social media, viewers took McDonald’s side. “The Amazon driver is justified. The white man instigated and initiated a physical attack. The driver is not wrong for reacting. And in court, they will look at who instigated,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user. Many commentators said that spitting on his face was equivalent to throwing the first punch.

“I’m glad he beat his a–. Old disrespectful [SOB]… don’t understand the concept of actions and consequences. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. They’re always starting sh-t, then wanna cry victim,” wrote another.

In the clip, McDonald is seen walking away in the end as he said, “Have a great day.” He also provided a suggestion: “He needs to have more self-respect and self-control, and stop condoning that racist a– bullsh-t.”