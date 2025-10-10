“He Sees it as Betrayal” – Prince William’s Honest Chat With Eugene Levy Reportedly Upsets King Charles

Prince William has landed himself in family drama again with King Charles III, who is reportedly cross with him after his candid interview with Eugene Levy. The eldest son and Prince of Wales appeared on the docuseries The Reluctant Traveler, where he discussed everything from family to personal struggles.

The interview did not go down well with King Charles III, according to insiders. And this comes amid a possible reconciliation between Prince Harry and the king, after the two reportedly took a step toward mending their relationship last month. In William’s candid interview with the comedian, he spoke on Kate’s health issues and updates, mourning his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and family stress.

He admitted there has been family stress and said he wishes to transform the monarchy to make it more fit for today. However, this did not go well with the king. According to an insider, “The King sees it as betrayal, not honesty.”

This was mentioned in Rob Schuter’s subtack Naught But Nice. Apparently, Prince William’s openness in the interview has led Charles to give him the cold shoulder. Another source has revealed that the king is offended by William’s comments.

Well, I watched the whole thing last night and I loved every frame. I’m not shy in criticizing where it’s due, but this interview was perfect. William played a blinder in choosing Eugene Levy to talk to, instead of some toadying journo. Levys calm, mild and lighthearted manner,… pic.twitter.com/7ehmFNZRTq — Fi 🍂🐈‍⬛🎃🐈‍⬛🍂 (@Fibutton) October 4, 2025

He thinks it’s a direct attack on the monarchy and its strength amidst the royal drama. The source said, “It’s not just family tension — it’s about the Crown itself.” William’s interview with the Schitt’s Creek actor was fun and candid. He told him how the family overwhelms him quite a bit.

Although his job is not stressful, he has big ideas for the monarchy when he becomes king. He added, “I want to question things more,” he admitted. “I think it’s very important that tradition stays… but there are also points where you look at tradition and go, ‘Is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do?” William makes sense here if he wants to ditch some age-old traditions once he’s the king, to make things more efficient.

King Charles is within his rights to expect William to follow the same traditions, rather than change them whenever he gets the chance. Moreover, according to British historian Robert Lacey, the prince did not intend to offend his father.

So, getting rid of a few traditions isn’t a dig at King Charles’s reign. He says, “This shouldn’t be seen as criticism of King Charles. He is very close to his father and has been his most important supporter.”

Both father and son duo were seen in London together on October 9 for the climate event at the city’s Natural History Museum, so the two are speaking and are not in a serious fight over anything. The two support various similar causes and ideas for the monarchy.

Soon, they may see eye to eye, or William may have to discuss certain things with King Charles to get his approval. Together, they can bring great things for the monarchy as well as the country.