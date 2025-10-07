“He Looks So Lost” — Internet Divided as Jaden Smith Debuts Red-Hot Transformation for Christian Louboutin

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son, Jaden Smith, is the new men’s creative director at Maison Christian Louboutin. It was announced on September 17 that the 27-year-old would lead the design of four fashion collections annually.

With this exciting opportunity in his career, Smith has embraced the color red fully, aligning with Louboutin’s iconic red soles. He recently cleared his Instagram, leaving only red-themed posts connected to the brand. One striking photo showed him shirtless, wearing red pants, fingerless gloves, and a metal chain, with red paint covering his face.

Fans quickly reacted, with comments like “Wtf is wrong with u bro” and “Bruh, you good?” Some blamed his parents, saying, “He’s so lost. His parents failed him,” while others sympathized, noting, “Jaden needs his dad and mom, and it shows.”

On Facebook, users discussed his troubled image, wondering if his lifestyle reflected his parents’ influence. One wrote, “Maybe he listened to his father’s song ‘Parents just don’t understand,’ wonder if Daddy still agrees with his song now that his kid is proving the point.”

Another bluntly stated, “He didn’t have a chance with either of his parents! He looks out of it.” However, some people also came in his defense as one user pointed out the fashion symbolism, noting, “Louboutin is famous for the red bottoms. It’s just symbolism for the designer.”

At the recent Paris Fashion Week, Smith debuted an all-red look with shoulder pads, a baseball cap, red pants, gloves, and face paint, completing the ensemble with dark sunglasses.

Despite some concern among observers about his intense red-themed style, Christian Louboutin praised Smith enthusiastically. “When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison,” Louboutin said.

He described Jaden’s world as “rich and multidimensional,” lauded his style, cultural sensibility, curiosity, and openness, calling him the “perfect addition to our creative team.”

Jaden has a notable fashion background. He once modeled women’s clothing in a 2016 Louis Vuitton campaign and co-founded the MSFTSrep clothing line with sister Willow Smith and actors Moises and Mateo Arias. Beyond fashion, he’s released three studio albums and acted in films like “The Pursuit of Happyness” and “The Karate Kid.”

It is important to note here that concerns about Jaden’s well-being often link to his parents’ choices. Recently, Will Smith admitted to parenting mistakes. He explained on the UK radio show Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, “We made a very, very, very terrible mistake with our children and we went with radical honesty. Don’t do it. I’m not advocating for it.”

He elaborated, “We made a deal from like really young with our kids. The deal was if you tell the truth, you won’t get in trouble. The only way you can get in trouble in this house is if we find out you did something and you don’t tell the truth.”

Not long after, images emerged of Jaden and a friend smoking late at night in a Paris park, sparking concern. He was also spotted dancing eccentrically on a street corner. His personal life has been a subject of public interest, including past relationships akin to those of his mother.

However, regardless of the constant drama in the Smith family, Jaden is carving his own path in fashion and music. However, fans remain divided over whether his creative freedom is flourishing or if he’s struggling beneath the surface.