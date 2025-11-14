He Killed Two Men — Then Gave Cops a Creepy Explanation Involving a Cockroach

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details of a horrific shooting.

A New Mexico native, Alexis Hernandez, who was arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two men, admitted to their murders but told authorities that a cockroach ‘ordered’ him to do it. The 25-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder after deputies found two men dead inside a home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center last Saturday.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence on Nov. 7, where they discovered the victims. Three adults and two children who were also present were removed from the crime scene, and the adults were detained for questioning.

According to The Atlanta Black Star, the arrest affidavit states that the deputies were met at the door by Hernandez, who had a gun in his waistband and a Marine Corps sabre on his hip. He told officers he was a Marine and that he “had to do what he had to do” before admitting there were two bodies inside.

Today a judge ruled Alexis Hernandez will remain in custody as his case goes through the judicial process.

BACKGROUND:

According to Alexis Hernandez, one of the victims was the homeowner named Hector Rios. He claimed that Rios was stalking him as he installed cameras in the lights and was causing him to hear disturbing voices through the vents. Hernandez said he believed he had been receiving “signs” that he needed to kill the homeowner before the man harmed him.

The 25-year-old then added that one of those so-called signs, he said, was “an encrypted message in a cockroach,” which he took as a command to kill. He added that the homeowner disliked cockroaches. As per the outlet, Hernandez had purchased a Glock handgun, which he claimed was for protection.

Furthermore, the accused said he then shot the homeowner in the head and shot the second man in the kitchen. He later went to his car to reload and returned to shoot both victims again.

After he committed the crime, he did not know what to do and hysterically walked around, as he also admitted that the two children in the house witnessed the shootings, but said he had no intention of harming them. The cops told NBC News that they are waiting for the details of an autopsy report to learn more about the death of the second victim.

Meanwhile, the BCSO confirmed through an official post on Facebook that the department has taken over the investigation. It read, “BCSO Homicide Detectives have taken over the investigation … Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses.” (via PEOPLE).