He Killed Three People in Horrific Shooting Rampage – But Victims’ Families Are Furious Over His Execution

Curtis Windom was executed with a lethal injection at the Florida State Prison on August 29 and was pronounced dead at 6:17 pm. The convict was put to death for the 1992 killings of his girlfriend Valerie Davis, her mother Mary Lubin, and his friend Johnnie Lee. Families of the victims are reportedly not happy about the execution.

The family members said that they forgave Windom long ago and that his execution wasn’t about justice but was about “flexing political muscle.” Windom’s execution is the 11th one in Florida this year, and the 30th execution in the US in 2025 thus far. Several family members of the victims, including some related to Windom, strongly opposed his execution and signed a petition to cancel his death penalty, which received over 5,000 signatures. The members, however, expressed outrage when their plea to spare his life was dismissed.

Curtisia Windom was a baby when her father killed her mother Valerie Davis and grandmother Mary Lubin. She said in a statement before the execution, “Forgiveness comes with time, and 33 years is a long time. I, myself, have forgiven my father.”

In an interview with Orlando Sentinel, she expressed, “We’ve all been traumatized. It hurt a lot. Life was not easy growing up. But if we could forgive him, I don’t see why people on the street who haven’t been through our pain have a right to say he should die.”

In 1992, Windom apparently lost his control when a friend told him that Johnnie Lee, who apparently owed him $2k, had won $114 at a greyhound racetrack. Reportedly, Windom, who was a cocaine dealer in Winter Gardens, also became paranoid about police informants. Thus, he planned to kill Lee and bought bullets for a .38-calibur pistol at a Walmart.

He then shot his friend, Lee, to death in broad daylight, and multiple people witnessed his crime. Windom then ran to his girlfriend’s house and fatally shot her as well. He then randomly shot and wounded another man, Kenny Williams, after accusing him of being an informant.

Soon after that, Windom spotted his girlfriend’s 41-year-old mother in her car at a stop sign and shot her as well.

Windom shot four people that day, and Williams was the only one who survived. Cops soon reached the neighborhood and arrested him.

Victim Johnnie Lee’s son, Jeremy, also opposed the execution as per the court records. The relatives and friends of the victims told that they not only forgave Windom for his crimes, but also loved him. They highlighted in a letter that Windom was very much a part of their lives, even after what he did.

“We have celebrated graduations and weddings over the phone. We have brought his grandchildren to visit him at Florida State Prison. We have built connections despite the visitation glass and cell bars,” they said.

In a statement distributed by Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, the families of the victims stated that Windom’s execution was “a dog-and-pony show.”

“Thirty days ago, the State of Florida began contacting our family excitedly asking if we would like to witness Curtis’ execution. When we said no, and that we had, in fact, spent many years advocating against the very thing we were now being asked to come and watch, we were told that there was nothing we could do to stop it from going forward,” they said.