“He Hasn’t Made a Movie Worth Watching” — Stephen Miller Fires Back at Robert De Niro Over Nazi Comment

Robert De Niro isn’t exactly a man who likes to mince his words before speaking. As a result, it often puts him in a complicated situation where he gets clapped back at or, worse, even heavily criticized. Something similar happened during an October 2025 interview with MSNBC, where the actor commented on United States Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller. The infuriated veteran actor poked fun at Miller’s family roots and added that he must feel “ashamed of himself.”

And now, days later, and in retaliation, Stephen Miller seems to have parked his enmity against Robert De Niro, this time by totally following Trump’s footsteps. And what better than throwing some dirt against the opponent, and more effectively so by deploying Trump style commentary on the actor’s falling stardom and the fact that it is no longer something looking ahead in the future.

He said, “Robert De Niro is a sad, bitter, broken old man who is mostly enraged because he hasn’t made a movie worth watching in at least 30 years. Probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments.” Talking to Fox News, the man mentioned, “He is a shell of a man and everyone disregards everything he says.”

Miller: Robert De Niro is a sad, broken old man who is mostly enraged because he hasn’t made anything worth watching in at least 30 years. Probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments. This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after… pic.twitter.com/n5VDf1DEu7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2025

Interestingly, while it was a simple rant about De Niro and his choice of words, it seems that Miller made everyone believe in his hidden insecurities and possible timidity.

For the unfamiliar, Robert, in his infamous speech against Miller early on in 2025, had said, “He’s the Goebbels of the cabinet. He [Miller] is a Nazi. Yes, he is, and he’s Jewish. He should be ashamed of himself.” In retaliation, the path chosen by Stephen is justified, where he calls out several of De Niro’s works and talents as both terrible and irrelevant, something which has always been Trump’s own style of defeating his opponents.

Meanwhile, Stephen Miller’s behavior and rant against Robert De Niro have not gone unnoticed, and netizens have been quick to judge the good, bad, and even stormed the comment sections of the post in no time.

One user wrote, “You can tell Miller is definitely very secure about his own masculinity,” while a third user quipped,” Yet another X user wrote “Dude probably covers his eyes during Goodfellas” and then seemed sanguine that the homeland security advisor would not have the guts to say something like this right on the face of such a senior and reverend actor.

You can tell Miller is definitely very secure about his own masculinity… — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) October 23, 2025

However, Stephen is not the first one who has lost their cool over some specific enticing comments made by Robert De Niro. Previously, the U.S. President Donald Trump himself. Rubbing salt on Trump’s ego, Robert De Niro had a whiny social media meltdown. In fact, the actor even ended up marking Trump as a clown, while the former staged a protest outside the court in 2024.

Fast forward to now, Robert De Niro, with his history of political activism and protests, is once again taking a stand. He is spearheading the No-Kings protest, a movement aimed at pushing back against Trump’s policies. His past actions, including his protest outside the court in 2024, demonstrate his commitment to his beliefs. He said, “He is not going to leave the White House. He does not want to leave the White House. There’s no other way to face a bully. You have to face him and fight it out.” This historical context informs the audience about De Niro’s consistent stance against Trump’s administration.