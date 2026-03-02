‘He Feels Invincible’: Trump Brags About Iran Attack, Maduro Capture

President Donald Trump said that the recent U.S. military operations in Iran and Venezuela show American power and his leadership. He pointed to a major air campaign in Iran and a raid that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, as he seems emboldened to pursue more aggression.

Trump spoke in an interview with ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, which aired early Monday on Good Morning America. He described his management of the Iran offensive and the Venezuela operation as proof of effective U.S. military action. According to Karl, Trump sounded like a president who feels invincible.

“He talked about the military strike he ordered last summer against the nuclear program in Iran. He discussed the operation to take out Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and what he views as a very successful attack now happening against Iran,” Karl said in the interview.

Trump claimed only he could have organized the operations. The Iran strikes, called Operation Epic Fury by U.S. military planners, began on February 28 with combined U.S. and Israeli bombings of Iranian military targets in response to Tehran’s missile and nuclear programs. U.S. Central Command has confirmed multiple U.S. military casualties related to the campaign.

Chief Washington Correspondent @jonkarl discusses his Sunday night conversation with President Trump about the attack on Iran: "He sounded, to me, like a president that feels invincible."

The Venezuelan raid occurred in early January and resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by U.S. special operations forces, according to U.S. military officials. This operation, known in Pentagon circles as Operation Absolute Resolve, aimed to apprehend Maduro based on longstanding U.S. criminal charges. Maduro’s detention faced criticism from Venezuela’s interim government and regional governments, which called it a violation of sovereignty.

Trump said the success of the Venezuela mission boosted his confidence in ordering the Iran strikes. He described the operations in the interview as progressing ahead of schedule and showing U.S. strength. He did not provide new details or timelines for the Iran campaign during the ABC interview. According to Karl’s report, Trump linked the two military actions as key points of his administration’s foreign policy.

Trump’s comments came as the Iran offensive entered its second week, with U.S. and allied forces targeting Iranian air defenses, missile batteries, and command facilities. Iranian forces responded with drone and missile attacks on U.S. bases and partner forces in the Middle East, raising regional tensions.

In the interview, Trump also credited the operations with weakening adversaries and improving deterrence, though independent assessments of military impact have been limited and disputed by analysts.

Iran, on the other hand, seemed prepared for the conflict, recently showing their fleet of underground drones. They have also hit out at all U.S allies in Arab nations, showing their ability to strike back.

It is unclear whether they will be willing to negotiate as the bloodshed continues, as Israel and the US continue to rain bombs on their vast nation.