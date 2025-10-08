“He can’t stop saying my name” — Crockett Claps Back at Trump After ‘Low IQ’ Comment

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett stated on Tuesday that she identified the reason why President Donald Trump keeps throwing attacks on her. She also used examples of the President stumbling and blundering to make a point. Crockett, the democratic lawmaker, posted on social media, X, about some of Trump’s latest criticisms, which also include how he has repeatedly called her a “very low IQ person.”

“I finally figured it out! He can’t stop saying my name because it’s possibly the only one that he can pronounce,” Crockett wrote, adding: “other members’ names trip him up like those stairs on Air Force 1 or like Acetaminophen.”

In her popular social media post, the lawmaker included a video of the President tripping over the stairs of Air Force One this summer. As the video progresses, it shows Trump’s mishap with an advertisement for holiday travel on British airline Jet 2 playing in the background. The ‘Jet 2 Holiday’ is a meme that contrasts the upbeat music of the Jess Glynne song “Hold My Hand” with unpleasant or dangerous situations.

Crockett also referred to Trump’s difficulty in pronouncing the word acetaminophen. This happened when the President was urging pregnant women last month not to consume the over-the-counter drug Tylenol. Many medical experts have rejected Trump’s take on the matter. In fact, last month, Trump even mispronounced the name “Abraham.”

On Tuesday, the White House responded to Crockett, the vice ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. “Jasmine Crock O’ S–t is a loser of the highest order and nobody respects her,” Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast. “Instead of being hooked on social media 24/7, she should actually do her job. But that’s probably asking too much of her.”

I finally figured it out! He can’t stop saying my name because it’s possibly the only one that he can pronounce… other members’ names trip him up like those stairs on Air Force 1 or like Acetaminophen. Focus on not running the country into the ground or get hooked on phonics… pic.twitter.com/89IA4k4aIe — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) October 7, 2025

The cold verbal war between Trump and Crockett went too far last month. During an Oval Office argument with reporters, all it took to trigger Trump was the mention of Crockett’s name. The moment her name was mentioned, the president was set off, who asked whether she was related to “the late, great Davy Crockett.”

“Let me tell you before you even ask: She’s a very low IQ person,” Trump remarked before the reporter could get the question out. “I mean, if we ever have to pass an aptitude test, that’s the one who should take one because she shouldn’t even be…”

Trump, in his signature style, trailed off before resuming and said, “So I have no idea what you’re gonna—but I don’t even think we should waste our time. This is a low-IQ person who I can’t even believe is a congressperson.”

The same evening, Crockett went on MSNBC and shared the tactics she uses with Trump. “I want the American people to know that when you stand up to a bully, you win. Do not back down. Do not bend,” she told All In anchor Chris Hayes. Her statement comes hours after the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, who is one of Trump’s biggest political nemesis.

“If everybody starts to bend, for sure, what is left of our democracy will be gone. And unfortunately, that is exactly what [Trump] wants. And even more sadly, is that many of his followers agree with this.”