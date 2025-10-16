“He Can Barely Open His Eyes” — Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump Jr.’s Disoriented Podcast Appearance

In a recent episode of his podcast ‘Triggered’, Donald Trump Jr. appeared visibly tired and disoriented. The clip, which quickly circulated on social media, shows Trump Jr. struggling to keep his eyes open, pausing frequently, and speaking with a noticeably sluggish tone.

While speaking, Trump Jr. criticized mainstream media, saying, “Honestly… if the regime media had an ounce of self-awareness or integrity, they would go on the record saying how wrong they were about all of it…”

The clip was shared by political commentator Ron Filipkowski on X (formerly Twitter). The video was captioned: “The dude can barely open his eyes today.” Another one added, “Those dilated pupils are ultra-light sensitive, hence the slit-like eyes. It looks like he puts his head back to see through them.”

YIKES! Don Jr can barely open his eyes today. What’s wrong with him?

As per The Irish Star, while Donald Trump Jr has confirmed nothing as to why he appeared so tired.

Donald Trump Jr is the eldest son of President Trump and his first and late ex-wife, Ivana Trump. Popularly known as Don Jr, he is currently an American businessman serving as executive vice president for the Trump Organization.

Hence, it was unusual to witness Don Jr disoriented in an interview. Trump Jr.’s first wife is Vanessa Trump, 46. They were married from 2005 to 2018. He has five children with his former wife, including Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe. Meanwhile, Don Jr shares a warm relationship with his father, President Trump.

President Trump has also praised his eldest son in the past, describing him as a “great hunter” with extensive knowledge of firearms and outdoor life. Speaking on comedian Theo Von’s podcast, Trump said, “Don is a hunter. He’s a great, great hunter and knows everything about that world and guns and all.”

Similarly, back in June 2025, Donald Trump Jr stirred controversy by claiming on X (formerly Twitter) that former President Barack Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize due to affirmative action rather than merit. This was when Donald Trump was always adamant about getting the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, as he believed he played a significant role in ending seven wars so far.

Donald Trump has been in the news ever since he received notable praise on October 9 for his role in negotiating a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. He travelled to Israel and met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 12 to support the release of hostages from Gaza. Netanyahu had previously nominated Trump for the Nobel Prize during his visit to the White House.

“Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize; he deserves it!” Consequently, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the prizes on October 10 in Oslo, awarding the Peace Prize instead to María Corina Machado of Venezuela.